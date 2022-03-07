Jets Free Agency | Work Continues to Sign (and Re-Sign) Wide Receivers

Wide Receivers on the Roster (GP/GS in 2021)

Rodney Adams (0/0), Braxton Berrios (16/1), Tarik Black (1/0), Keelan Cole (15/11), Jamison Crowder (12/4), Corey Davis (9/9), Denzel Mims (11/3), D.J. Montgomery (3/0), Elijah Moore (11/6), Jeff Smith (12/3)

Potential Free Agents

Unrestricted: Cole, Crowder, Berrios Exclusive Rights: Smith.

Jets' WR Free Agency Picture

If you have your young quarterback in place, the next step is to surround him with weapons. The Jets began to do that with Zach Wilson last year but Corey Davis (groin) was available for only nine games and rookie Elijah Moore (quad) for 11. By the end of the season the worn-down unit was led by Braxton Berrios and Keelan Cole. Jamison Crowder has been productive in his three Jets seasons but he's a potential UFA as are Berrios (an All-Pro return man as well as a multitalented receiver) and Cole. GM Joe Douglas could work to bring some or all of that group back while also seeking a gem for that position in free agency to distribute around Wilson, the rehabbed Davis, and the up-and-coming Moore.

Five Free Agent WR Candidates

Davante Adams (6-1, 215), Green Bay

All things seem possible with Adams, according to Packers GM Brian Gutekunst, who said he and the Pack would like to sign Adams to a long-term deal but also could "franchise" him and said of him walking into free agency, "Yeah, possible." Adams is a five-time Pro Bowler, two-time All-Pro, and eight-year tag-team partner of Aaron Rodgers. Adams' average regular-season receiving line the past four seasons is 108 catches, 1,328 yards and 12 touchdowns. One suspects Rodgers' future in Green Bay is intertwined with Adams'. More to come on this midwestern saga.

Mike Williams (6-4, 218), Los Angeles Chargers

Williams has perhaps the best size of this year's free agent group, and he's coming off his best season out of five with the Bolts, setting career bests with 76 catches and 1,146 yards. He can produce points — nine TDs last year, 10 in 2018 — and rack up yardage — a league-leading 20.4 yards/catch average in '19. And he's shown with last year's collaboration with Justin Herbert that he can produce when working with a second-year QB. Williams also has had some drop and injury questions, but depending on how the Chargers play this, he will be one of the big catches of '22 free agency.

Chris Godwin (6-1, 209), Tampa Bay

In his third NFL season in 2019, Godwin caught 86 passes for 1,333 yards and nine TDs, all from Jameis Winston. The past two seasons working with Tom Brady, he totaled 163 catches for 1,943 yards and 12 TDs and won a Super Bowl. He's not huge and not blazing but he does win most battles for catches with his muscular hands and displays a strong YAC dimension. Although he missed 10 games the last three seasons, including both Bucs playoff games in January, he's tough, as his 98-catch, 1,103-yard season despite playing some games with pins in a broken index finger would suggest.

Allen Robinson (6-2, 220), Chicago

Robinson has split eight seasons between teams with QB instability, the first four with the Jaguars and the last four with the Bears. His luck ran out last season last year when the Bears franchise-tagged him and he had his least productive pro season (38 catches, 410 yards, 1 TD in 12 games) and now appears poised to jump into the free agency pool. From 2014-20 Robinson built himself into one of the top wideouts in the game, using excellent separation, strong handwork and a big frame to produce 1,400 yards and 14 TDs for the Jags in '15 and 102 catches for 1,250 yards for the Bears in '20.