Jets Free Agency | It Starts Up Front on the Offensive Line

Free Agent Candidate Capsules

G Joe Thuney (6-5, 308), New England

The Patriots kept Thuney away from the Jets and the rest of the league's guard suitors a year ago with their franchise tag. If he gets away this year, he'll be a top-shelf guard acquisition. He'll turn 29 during the season, he's started and played in every New England game the past five seasons, averaging almost 1,100 offensive snaps a season, and has committed just three penalties the past two seasons. He's one of the best guards in the game and his next contract will reflect that.

G Brandon Scherff (6-5, 315), Washington

Scherff has been the starting RG for the "WFT" for six seasons, although over the past four combined he's missed 18 games. But in four of the last five he's earned Pro Bowl recognition and in 2020 he was named All-Pro first team by The Associated Press and Pro Football Weekly. He's a well-balanced interior lineman and it will be interesting to see if Washington can re-sign him or if he gets on the open market.

T Trent Williams (6-5, 320), San Francisco

Pro Football Focus pegged Williams with the top rating among NFL tackles for the third time this past season. The only year of the last nine that he didn't make the Pro Bowl was 2019, when the then-Washington LT sat out the season. He can become a free agent, but would the 49ers let him get away? And even with the Robert Saleh tie-in at Jets head coach now, would the Jets be interested in him as a high-priced LT at the position where rookie man-mountain Mekhi Becton debuted so ably last year?

T Taylor Moton (6-5, 325), Carolina

Moton has been the Panthers' durable RT the past three seasons, with 48 starts in all and an average of 1,064 offensive snaps/season. Even after losing his RG neighbor, Trai Turner, in a trade with the LA Chargers that brought Carolina LT Russell Okung, Moton's play improved. Like Williams, he can become a UFA but might his 2020 team put on the full-court press to keep him put in '21?