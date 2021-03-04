Jets Free Agency | It Starts Up Front on the Offensive Line

Jets Free Agents and a Look Around the Landscape Around the NFL

Mar 04, 2021 at 08:30 AM
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

E_SZ3_0162-ol-thumb

Offensive Linemen on the Roster (GP/GS in 2020)
OL Josh Andrews (15/4), T Mekhi Becton (14/13), T Cameron Clark (0/0), T Chuma Edoga (11/4), G Pat Elflein (6/6), T George Fant (14/14), OL Leo Koloamatangi (0/0), G Alex Lewis (9/9), OL Conor McDermott (15/1), C Connor McGovern (16/16), OL Jimmy Murray (0/0), G Greg Van Roten (13/13)

Potential Free Agents
Unrestricted: Elflein. Restricted: Andrews.

Jets' OL Free Agency Picture
The Jets' offensive line saga has been told before. Even though general manager Joe Douglas brought in four new starters to get the ball rolling last offseason, for the second straight year injuries took their toll on the unit.

Now it will be up to Douglas to determine if the four imports, all of whom started 12 games — LT Mekhi Becton, C Connor McGovern, RG Greg Van Roten and RT George Fant — are the right four for the next 16 games plus, and what to do about LG, which was split last season among Alex Lewis, Josh Andrews and Pat Elflein.

"I'm not making an excuse about injuries. That's just the simple fact. It's really hindered the continuity of our offense," the GM told reporters last midseason.

"I don't think my vision has changed from when I first stood in front of you. ... Offensive and defensive line matter. It's the foundation of what we want to be."

Free Agent Candidate Capsules
G Joe Thuney (6-5, 308), New England
The Patriots kept Thuney away from the Jets and the rest of the league's guard suitors a year ago with their franchise tag. If he gets away this year, he'll be a top-shelf guard acquisition. He'll turn 29 during the season, he's started and played in every New England game the past five seasons, averaging almost 1,100 offensive snaps a season, and has committed just three penalties the past two seasons. He's one of the best guards in the game and his next contract will reflect that.

G Brandon Scherff (6-5, 315), Washington
Scherff has been the starting RG for the "WFT" for six seasons, although over the past four combined he's missed 18 games. But in four of the last five he's earned Pro Bowl recognition and in 2020 he was named All-Pro first team by The Associated Press and Pro Football Weekly. He's a well-balanced interior lineman and it will be interesting to see if Washington can re-sign him or if he gets on the open market.

T Trent Williams (6-5, 320), San Francisco
Pro Football Focus pegged Williams with the top rating among NFL tackles for the third time this past season. The only year of the last nine that he didn't make the Pro Bowl was 2019, when the then-Washington LT sat out the season. He can become a free agent, but would the 49ers let him get away? And even with the Robert Saleh tie-in at Jets head coach now, would the Jets be interested in him as a high-priced LT at the position where rookie man-mountain Mekhi Becton debuted so ably last year?

T Taylor Moton (6-5, 325), Carolina
Moton has been the Panthers' durable RT the past three seasons, with 48 starts in all and an average of 1,064 offensive snaps/season. Even after losing his RG neighbor, Trai Turner, in a trade with the LA Chargers that brought Carolina LT Russell Okung, Moton's play improved. Like Williams, he can become a UFA but might his 2020 team put on the full-court press to keep him put in '21?

C Corey Linsley (6-3, 301), Green Bay
Linsley, who'll turn 30 at the start of training camp, continued his rise up the interior line rankings with 13 starts snapping to Aaron Rodgers and no penalties committed. For the first time he earned All-Pro first-team honors, and it was unanimous from all the rating organizations. But since the Packers reworked LT David Bakhtiari's contract into the OL stratosphere last midseason, it's hard to see a big Linsley payday coming in the frozen tundra.

Advertising