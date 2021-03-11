Jets Free Agency | In Search of a Consistent Pass Rush

Pass-Rush Free Agent Candidate Capsules

3-4 OLB Shaquil Barrett (6-2, 250), Tampa Bay

Barrett, who turns 29 in November, saw his numbers fluctuate in two Buccaneers years, from 19.5 sacks (led NFL), six strip sacks (2nd) and 37 QB hits (tied for NFL lead) in '19 to 8 and 16 last year. But then he roared with 4.0 sacks and 8 hits in the NFC title game and Super Bowl combined. And he became an 800-D-snaps-a-season player for the Bucs after averaging 460 a season in four Denver years.

3-4 OLB Bud Dupree (6-4, 269), Pittsburgh

Bud Dupree, who just turned 28, continues to rehab his torn ACL, which limited him to 11 games for the Steelers, but he says he'll be ready to rock for July training camp. Pitt could franchise-tag him again but team watchers think that with T.J. Watt also on the roster, they'll have to let Dupree walk. Even with his injury, over the last two seasons he's averaged 10 sacks and 16 QB hits/season. Is this Bud for you, Jets?

4-3 DE Trey Hendrickson (6-4, 270), New Orleans

Hendrickson's only done it one year, but that year was last year and it was a big-time emergence. In the regular season he racked up career highs with 13.5 sacks and 25 QB hits as well as with 15 games and starts and 558 defensive snaps. The Saints want him back but there are doubts out there that they can afford to "cap" him and/or re-sign him. He's on target to become the highest paid Florida Atlantic player in NFL history.

4-3 DE Carl Lawson (6-2, 265), Cincinnati

Lawson's the embodiment of the defensive adage about sacks not being as important as the hits and the hurries. Even though Cincy had an NFL-low 17 sacks and Lawson had only 5.5 of them, the hard-working, young (turns 26 in June) former Auburn Tiger led all pro D-linemen with 32 QB hits. The past two years, he's had just 10.5 sacks but 54 hits, trailing only the Chargers' Joey Bosa on the DL.

4-3 Rush DE Yannick Ngakoue (6-2, 246), Baltimore

Ngakoue, who turns 26 later this month, was in the NFL wilderness last year. After averaging more than 9.0 sacks and 21 QB hits in his four seasons in Jacksonville, he was tagged by the Jags early last year, forced a trade to Minnesota, then was dealt in midseason to Baltimore. Despite the unsettled season, Ngakoue finished with 8.0 sacks, 11 hits and 26 pressures. His 11 strip sacks since 2016 trail only the 14 by the Rams' Aaron Donald among all D-linemen.