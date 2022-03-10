Jets' Free Agency Goals? Analysts Agree: Put Pieces Around the QB

Miller, the former Steelers and Bears signal-caller, stayed strictly on offense for his response.

"I think the needs are there on the offensive line," Miller said. "Do you want a veteran line to protect a young quarterback? That's the route Buffalo went. Four of their starters were free agents that they signed, so [for the Jets] maybe a veteran group and then let Mekhi Becton continue to develop and get better. Then the Bills surrounded their young quarterback with talented players, made the trade for [WR Stefon] Diggs. ... I think a lot of it is about the quarterback and really getting the support staff, the supporting group around him to really help him out."

ESPN NFL reporter Field Yates focused on two of those positions that could help out Wilson and the Green & White offense.

"Wide receiver and tight end strike me as spots where, depending on how some things shake out internally could be areas of need for the Jets," Yates said. "You've got top wide receivers in Chris Godwin [since franchise-tagged by Tampa Bay], Odell Beckham Jr. [last with the Rams] and [Dallas WR] Michael Gallup that are all coming off ACL tears. ... Maybe one of them says, 'I might take a one-year deal as opposed to a multiyear deal because I want to get back to full strength."

Then at TE, even with Dallas tagging Dalton Schultz and Miami doing the same with Mike Gesicki, Yates said, "You've got a lot of guys at that tight end spot. It's a very, very deep group this year that I think will produce four or five legitimate contracts this offseason."

NFL insider Adam Caplan underscored his belief in the Jets' need for a TE, among other positions.

"Certainly there's no doubt that they'll draft a tight end. Now if you want to go sign a veteran, sure, they need depth there as well," Caplan said.

And Caplan's mention of the D-word brings the Jets' situation heading toward next week into a little better focus. Free agency is one way Douglas, Robert Saleh and company can improve the team, but it's not the only way.