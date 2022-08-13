Jets Fourth-String QB Chris Streveler Answers Call

Mike White replaced Wilson and played the majority of reps, throwing for 98 yards on 10-of-20 passing.

The series of events cleared the way for fans to finally find out who the enigmatic No. 15 hanging around practice is.

Streveler signed with the Jets as a free agent after NFL stints with the Arizona Cardinals, the Baltimore Ravens and the Miami Dolphins. He was part ofa Grey Cup championship run with the Canadian Football League's Winnipeg Blue Bombers in 2018.

During camp, Streveler took zero reps in team periods and not until Thursday did he get a few reps in walk-through.

"I got a couple of reps just to like work through the kinks on my cadence with everybody," he said. "And then once that was smoothed out, I was just going out and playing football."

With his fourth team in nine months, Streveler was comfortable with a fluid situation, and ready when HC Robert Saleh told him to get readywith two minutes remaining in the third quarter.

"You just never know when that opportunity is going to come," Streveler said. "And for me, throughout my career, having been in so many different places, I just feel like whenever things get frustrating and you're not getting reps or anything like that, you just got to just keep pushing because you never know when that opportunity is going to come, and mine came today"

Streveler's night began with a three-and-out to end the third quarter. Then in the fourth, he got batted around by the pass rush before finding comfort with the speed of the game.

"Throwing that first pass and taking a hit, it's just a moment you realize you're just in the game," he said. "I have played football my whole life, so it was really fun to get out there. And I'm thankful for the opportunity to get to play today and had a lot of fun."