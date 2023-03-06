Jets Formulating Prudent Approach to Free Agency Period Ahead

Veteran quarterback is one of those positions the Jets are examining very closely. That makes the next two weeks before the March 15 start of the free agency signing period especially critical, if, in fact, the team opts to go for a UFA veteran as opposed to a traded player or a street free agent such as Derek Carr, who has already had two visits with the team.

"Looking at the entire landscape at other positions but specifically the veteran quarterback landscape, we feel like we have a really good plan in place," the GM said. "We're still going through our process, and when it's time to make a decision, we feel like we're going to make the best decision for the Jets."

And included in that decision is the cost of such a transaction. Green & White observers have concerns about fitting a pricy veteran signal-caller under their salary cap, but Douglas' advice is not to worry.

"I think we have a lot of flexibility still," he said. "Nick Sabella and Dave Socie on our football administration side do such a great job. So right now we're a little bit over the cap. We feel comfortable in our ability to be where we need to be once the league year begins. We have some different avenues to get to where we want to go. We've maintained that flexibility through the last few years to be in this position. If we need to create room to get a player that we need, we have the ability to do that."

Besides QB, what other positions might the Jets be interested in adding to their roster? As Douglas said earlier this week, looking hard at all the offensive and defensive line options is always a priority for him, and his head coach concurs with him on that emphasis.

"You know how Joe and I feel with regards to our offensive and defensive lines," Saleh said when asked if he'd prefer to stand pat with the experienced tackles he has on his roster now or add a veteran to the unit in free agency. "I joke about it, but to every joke there's a little bit of truth. Joe would have 52 offensive linemen on the roster and one quarterback, if he could."