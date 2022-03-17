Jets' First Wave of Veteran Free Agency Signees Echo Some Winning Themes

The fourth C, confidence, is a quality the new Jets have in abundance. They seem far from being cocky but have an unflinching belief in their skillsets and how they can help their new team, going back to the top of this story, continue to build its culture. Whitehead's calling card is his hitting ability: "I just always liked those big hits ... I definitely pride myself on that."

Reed said people may look at his 5-9 height and say he's a good second cornerback, "but no, if you watch my tape from last year and the year before that, it's CB-1. My stats compare to the All-Pros this year, to Jalen Ramsey, A.J. Terrell, J.C. Jackson, my stats are right there wtih those guys. And I'm going to take another step this year."

And the loquacious Uzomah left no doubt about his self-image when asked what Jets fans can expect out of him on the field.

"They're going to get me, all of me, unapologetically myself. I'm going to be saying a lot of stuff, doing a lot of things. They're going to get someone who's going to be a force blocking and someone who, when I get the ball in my hands, I don't like being tackled.