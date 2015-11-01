Jets Fall into Black Hole: 8 Observations





The Jets were missing their bearded battery. C Nick Mangold was deactivated for today's game against the Raiders at O.co Coliseum with his neck injury, and QB Ryan Fitzpatrick left after the sixth offensive play with an injured left thumb, to return only briefly in a fourth-quarter cameo.

Those weren't the only things that took the spark out of the Green & White attack. QB Derek Carr and the Raiders' suddenly awakened offense often moved at will against the No. 2 overall defense heading into Week 8. And despite a late rally generated by backup QB Geno Smith, the result was a tough 34-20 loss to the Silver & Black in the Black Hole.

"It's a blow," head coach Todd Bowles said. "We've got guys in this locker room that are mature enough. We've got to bounce back and get ready for next week."

But Bowles wasn't happy with the Green & White showing and neither were the players. As DE Sheldon Richardson said, the Jets came up "more than a little short. They outplayed us, outschemed us. Everything. From pillar to post."

Here are eight observations on today's loss, which dropped the Jets to 4-3 with their second road loss in two weeks and two home games against Jacksonville and Buffalo ahead:

1. On the Down Slide

Fitzpatrick showed why Bowles and the Jets coaches want him to slide feet first. On the sixth offensive play of the game, he scrambled for 12 yards, dived head-first — and came up with a left thumb ligament injury after the hit by CB Charles Woodson. While Fitz was getting the thumb wrapped, Geno Smith came on for his first action of 2015 and continued the opening drive to the Raiders 22, from where Nick Folk hit from 40 yards out for a 3-0 lead.