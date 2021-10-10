Jets-Falcons 3 Takeaways | Green & White Drop 27-20 Decision in London

The Rookie Ride

The London Eye is the most popular tourist attraction in the United Kingdom. And just like jumping on an enormous Ferris wheel, the Jets are on a ride with rookie QB Zach Wilson. Coming off a scintillating performance against the Titans, Wilson failed to get on track against a Falcons defense that had an uneven start to its season. Against a unit that ranked last in scoring (32 Pts/G), Wilson had completions to eight different receivers but the aerial game was largely quieted. His best throw was a 27-yard rope over the middle to Denzel Mims. Corey Davis had a fabulous grab late and led the Jets with 45 yards receiving. Of Wilson's 192 passing yards, 150 came in the second half, completing 14 of his 19 passes (74%) compared to 38% in the first half (5 of 13).

"It's a multitude of things," Saleh said of the slow start. "The first half, we had a couple of three and outs, couldn't get into a rhythm. When he did get into a rhythm in the second half, he shows that he's pretty good. We have to start faster and I put that on me to try to figure this out over the next week."

Spotting the Falcons a 20-3 lead at the half, the Jets charged back with a 14-point run. And after Carter's second professional TD and Wilson's 2-point conversion to Jamison Crowder, the Jets applied game pressure on the Falcons. But Ryan was cool as ice on the ensuing possession, hitting rookie TE Kyle Pitts for a 39-yard gain and then converting a third-and-13 with a 15-yard connection to wideout Olamide Zaccheaus. Davis' 3-yard TD put the game away with 2:26 remaining.

"Credit Matt Ryan, Arthur [Smith] and the gameplan that they had," Saleh said. "They got us into a couple of beaters. The 3rd-and-13 is disappointing. Those are the ones you have to win and to be honest, they called quick game that conceded for a field goal and they caught us in the perfect call. Credit to them, but when it's the fourth quarter, the game is on the line, close the game. Whether it's a coach making the perfect call, a player making the play, somebody on the team has got to make a play. That's something that a young team will grow into. You have to learn how not to lose and when you start to learn how to win, you have to learn how to close. Those are examples of learning how to close and things I think we'll get better at."