Jets Elevate OT Conor McDermott, QB Chris Streveler

The Jets have elevated OT Conor McDermott and QB Chris Streveler for Sunday's game against the Patriots.
McDermott (6-8, 305) was released from the active roster Oct. 17 and signed to the practice squad the following day. He re-signed with the Jets in March and has appeared in 4 games this season, taking 76 snaps on offense. McDermott played in six games (three starts) for the Jets last season, taking 134 snaps. He also took 13 snaps on special teams and had a touchdown reception against the Jaguars in Week 16. McDermott was drafted by the Patriots in the sixth round in 2017 out of UCLA. He has played in 40 games (32 with the Jets) and has made 6 career starts, all with the Green & White.
Streveler (6-1, 216) was the finishing QB and the winning relief pitcher in all three of the Jets' come-from-behind victories this preseason. Streveler engineered six touchdowns on his nine drives. He signed with the team Jul. 26 after helping Winnipeg capture the CFL's Grey Cup in 2019. He signed with the Arizona Cardinals in 2020 and played in 7 games in two seasons, throwing for 141 yards, 1 touchdown and 1 interception while completing 68% of his passes.