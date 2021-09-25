Jets Elevate OL Isaiah Williams to Active Roster vs. Broncos

Williams Originally Signed with the Jets on Aug. 21

Sep 25, 2021 at 04:05 PM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

isaiah-williams-SZ3_1729

The Jets have elevated OL Isaiah Williams from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

Williams (6-3, 295) was most recently released from the Green & White's active roster on Sept. 20. He originally signed with the Jets on Aug. 21, was released 10 days later and was then signed to the P-squad. The Akron product signed as an undrafted free agent with Washington in 2016 and has had stints with five other NFL teams -- Chiefs (2017), Colts (2017), Raiders (2018), Saints (2018) and Ravens (2019).

Related Content

news

Jets-Broncos Game Preview | Zach Wilson Ready for Next Challenge in the Mountain West

Jets QB "Super Anxious" for Week 3; Teddy Bridgewater Has Eyes on a 3-0 Start 
news

Notebook | Jets HC Robert Saleh 'Chomping at the Bit' to Get Back on the Field

Jamison Crowder Will Be a Game-Time Decision; Jamien Sherwood Set to Return; C.J. Mosley Calls Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater 'Consistent'
news

4 Jets Players to Watch a Mile High When They Tackle Denver on Sunday

Morgan Moses, Michael Carter, JFM & Marcus Maye Hold Keys to a Strong Showing in Broncos' Home Opener
news

Jets at Broncos | 3 Things to Know

Morgan Moses Preparing to Face Von Miller; College Teammates Set to Square Off
news

Inside the Numbers | Jets D Strong out of the Gate in the Situational Derby

Green & White Among NFL's Top 3 Defenses in Opponents' 3rd-Down Percentage & Red Zone TD Rate
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 3 at Broncos - Friday

Robert Saleh Says WR Jamison Crowder (Groin) Will Be a Game Time Decision 
news

Which Jet Is Primed For a Breakout Performance Against the Broncos? 

Green & White Travel to Denver to Take on Teddy Bridgewater, Von Miller & Co.
news

Quinnen Williams (His Brother Nearby) Continues His Progress on Jets' D-Line

Hard Work After Offseason Foot Injury, Quincy Williams' Arrival Have Returned 'That Little Gleam in His Eye'
news

John Franklin-Myers: An Emerging Force on Jets' D-Line

Unbeaten Broncos a Challenge, but 'We're Just Going to Hit Somebody'
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 3 at Broncos - Thursday

WR Jamison Crowder (Groin) DNP; John Franklin-Myers (Calf) LP
news

Jets Sign FB Nick Bawden to Practice Squad

Green & White Also Placed DE Ronnie Blair on Practice Squad Injured Reserve
Advertising