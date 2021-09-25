Jets Elevate OL Isaiah Williams to Active Roster vs. Broncos

The Jets have elevated OL Isaiah Williams from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

Williams (6-3, 295) was most recently released from the Green & White's active roster on Sept. 20. He originally signed with the Jets on Aug. 21, was released 10 days later and was then signed to the P-squad. The Akron product signed as an undrafted free agent with Washington in 2016 and has had stints with five other NFL teams -- Chiefs (2017), Colts (2017), Raiders (2018), Saints (2018) and Ravens (2019).