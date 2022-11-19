Transactions

Jets Elevate DL Tanzel Smart, OL Conor McDermott

Both Players Will Revert Back to Practice Squad Following Sunday’s Game at New England

Nov 19, 2022 at 04:34 PM
2022-cuts-11-E_SZ1_0296

The Jets have elevated DL Tanzel Smart and OL Conor McDermott from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

Smart, who spent the 2021 season on the Jets' practice squad, signed a reserve/future contract with the team in January. He first signed with the Green & White's P-squad on Oct. 2021 and was elevated for the Week 9 game against the Patriots. Before that, he was most with the Browns P-squad after stints with the Rams (2017-19) and Bills (2020). He was a sixth-round pick of the Rams out of Tulane in 2017 and has totaled 20 tackles in 31 games.

McDermott (6-8, 305) was released from the active roster Oct. 17 and signed to the practice squad the following day. He re-signed with the Jets in March and has appeared in six games this season, taking 76 snaps on offense. McDermott played in six games (three starts) for the Jets last season, taking 134 snaps. He also took 13 snaps on special teams and had a touchdown reception against the Jaguars in Week 16. McDermott was drafted by the Patriots in the sixth round in 2017 out of UCLA. He has played in 40 games (32 with the Jets) and has made 6 career starts, all with the Green & White.

