Jets Elevate 6 Players From Practice Squad for Week 16 vs. Jaguars 

The Jets have elevated six players from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday's game against the Jaguars – OL Isaiah Williams, WR D.J. Montgomery, TE Dan Brown, DE Ronnie Blair, LB LaRoy Reynolds and S Elijah Benton.

Williams (6-3, 295) most recently signed to the active roster Oct. 5 before he was released Dec. 18 and rejoined the practice squad. He originally signed with the Jets on Aug. 21, was released 10 days later and was then signed to the P-squad. The Akron product signed as an undrafted free agent with Washington in 2016 and has had stints with five other NFL teams -- Chiefs (2017), Colts (2017), Raiders (2018), Saints (2018) and Ravens (2019).

Montgomery (6-1, 201) joined the Jets in August 2020 and was elevated for Week 14 against the Saints. He spent last season on the practice squad and had 3 catches this preseason before he was a final cut. Montgomery joined the Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2020 out of Austin Peay. He had 5 catches, 124 yards and 1 TD with Cleveland in the preseason, but was placed on IR with a hamstring injury.

Brown (6-5, 247) was elevated for each of the last three games after he re-joined the team Nov. 30. He's taken 24 snaps on offense and 204 on special teams this season with the Green & White. He was traded to the Chiefs Nov. 2 in exchange for OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif and was released Nov. 20. Brown has totaled 9 catches, 103 yards and 1 touchdown in 39 games (6 starts) for the Green & White and also taken 780 snaps on special teams. He first signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of James Madison in 2015.

Blair (6-4, 270) was elevated for each of the past six games. He had 19 tackles and 1 sack on 159 defensive snaps. He signed with the Jets in June, was a final cut and then added to the practice squad. Waived by the 49ers in March, Blair was drafted by San Francisco in the fifth round in 2016 out of Appalachian State.

Reynolds (6-1, 228) signed to the practice squad Oct. 26. He most recently was with the Patriots and was released in May. He first signed with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia in 2013 and spent two and a half seasons in Jacksonville where he overlapped with Jets HC Robert Saleh, who was the team's linebackers coach. Reynolds also overlapped with Jets DC Jeff Ulbrich in Atlanta from 2016-17 and again in 2020 when Ulbrich called plays for the Falcons. Reynolds has totaled 117 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 3 pass defenses, 3 fumble recoveries and 1 forced fumble in 115 games (seven starts).