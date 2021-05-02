Jets Draft Is Really About Competition, Depth, Improvement

This second Jets draft for general manager Joe Douglas and first selection meeting as Green & White head coach for Robert Saleh presented some interesting angles for the team and its fans.

One was in executing something that NFL Network uber-host Rich Eisen said he'd never seen happen in a draft before in selecting two players with the same name: RB Michael Carter from North Carolina in Round 4 and CB Michael Carter II from Duke in Round 5.

"MC and MC-2," Saleh joked. "When we took Michael Carter the running back, ESPN threw up Michael Carter II on the screen and we were like 'Whoa, wait a minute.' But we had the right one, and lucky for us Michael the Second was able to fall to us. ... We're excited to have them both."

"We were trying to corner the market on Alijahs and Michael Carters," Douglas added, referencing 1B pick G/T Alijah Vera-Tucker and second-round WR Elijah Moore.

But as interesting as those nuggets are, as well as the fact that the Jets took offensive players with their first four picks for the first time since the 1983 Ken O'Brien draft, then made six straight defensive picks for the first time since, well, probably the 1966 AFL Draft, when they took seven straight defenders from Rounds 12-17, ultimately they're all just draft trivia.