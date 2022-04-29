Jets Draft Highlights | Watch the 2022 Draft Class In Action

See Highlights of the Newest Jets

Apr 29, 2022 at 01:06 AM

CB Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner (Round 1, No. 4 Overall)

WR Garrett Wilson (Round 1, No. 10 Overall)

Edge Jermaine Johnson (Round 1, No. 26 Overall)

Related Content

news

6 Players Who Could Land With the Jets on Second Day of the NFL Draft

On Day 1, GM Joe Douglas Selected Cincinnati's Ahmad Gardner, Ohio State's Garrett Wilson and FSU's Jermaine Johnson; on Day 2, G&W Has Picks No. 38 and No. 101

news

Jermaine Johnson: Jets 'Said They'd Come Get Me and That's What They Did'

FSU Edge Rusher and Team Hit It Off During Predraft Visit, Then Reunited with 26th Pick of the Draft

news

Addition of WR Garrett Wilson Gives Jets' Offense 'a Chance to Grow Together'

No. 10 Overall Draft Pick Provides QB Zach Wilson With an Explosive, Sure-Handed Target

news

Votes Are in and Jets Score a TKO in Winning Round 1 of NFL Draft

The Trifecta of Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson and Jermaine Johnson Drew Rave Reviews

news

Garrett Wilson: 5 Top Talking Points About Jets' New 1st-Round WR

He Went from Ohio Growing Up to Texas for HS, Then Back to Ohio State to Star with His Outstanding YAC Ability

news

Jubilant Jets Got Better on Day 1 of the NFL Draft

GM Joe Douglas Selects Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson & Jermaine Johnson on Busy First Night of the 2022 NFL Draft

news

Sauce Gardner Happy to Be on the Team That Made Revis Island Famous

Confident Corner on Facing Tough AFC East WRs: 'I'll Just Keep Working Hard So I Can Handle Those Tough Tasks'

news

Jets Select CB Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner with No. 4 Pick of 2022 NFL Draft

GM Joe Douglas Bolsters Defensive Backfield With Top-Rated Cornerback

news

Jets Select Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson with No. 10 Pick of 2022 NFL Draft

GM Joe Douglas Gives QB Zach Wilson Another Option on the Outside

news

Jets Select Florida State Edge Jermaine Johnson II with No. 26 Pick of 2022 NFL Draft

GM Joe Douglas Picks 2021 ACC Defensive Player of the Year

news

Jets Trade Up with Titans for No. 26 Overall Pick

Joe Douglas Selects FSU's Jermaine Johnson in Addition to Cincinnati's Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner and Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson

