Jets Draft: Get To Know Round 6-7 Selections

We crowned our four-pick Round 6 by selecting one of the more well-known names available in the 2014 NFL Draft, QB Tajh Boyd of Clemson.

Boyd's selection came after we used our first two compensatory picks of the round to the less familiar names of wide receiver Quincy Enunwa of Nebraska and DE Ikemefuna "IK" Enemkpali of Louisiana Tech.

Then after Boyd's selection, we finished our first 12-selection draft since 1998 by tabbing Utah outside linebacker Trevor Reilly with our seventh-round choice, No. 233 overall.

Boyd put up many impressive numbers in his career. He threw for 107 touchdowns with just 39 picks while adding 26 TDs on the ground over his four seasons with the Tigers. He saw his completion percentage increase every year, finishing at 68.5% as a senior.

Boyd (6'1", 222) finished his career as the ACC leader in total touchdowns (133) after leading the conference in the category each of the past three years. Boyd earned ACC Player of the Year honors in 2012. He's also the first quarterback in ACC history with 30-plus TD passes in three seasons.

This is our seventh Clemson selection all-time, the first since WR Chansi Stuckey in 2007, and the first Tigers QB in our history.