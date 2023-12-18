Jets-Dolphins Game Recap | Green & White Shut Out in South Florida

Fresh off their most complete performance of the season, the Jets had reason for optimism heading into their Sunday date with the Dolphins in Miami Gardens, FL. And then 90 minutes prior to kickoff, their prospects figured to brighten more when Tyreek Hill — the NFL's top playmaker — was announced as a gameday inactive. But the Jets (5-9) were dumped a lump of coal a week out from Christmas in a 30-0 loss to the AFC East-leading Dolphins (10-4).

"Credit to them. They obviously won the battle up front," said HC Robert Saleh. "And right from the get, just made it hard on us to get anything going both run game and in the passing."

The Jets, a week after trouncing the Texans, were on ice skates from the outset and found themselves trailing by double digits in the second quarter. Raheem Mostert's 2-yard TD opened the scoring, capping a 1-yard, 3-play drive that was set up by Bradley Chubb's strip-sack of Zach Wilson that was recovered by DT Zach Sieler. The TD proved to be all the Dolphins needed as they completed a season sweep.

Later in the first quarter, down by 7-0, Ashtyn Davis was stopped for a loss of 1 yard on a fake punt that turned resulted in a Miami drive at the plus-42. Although kept out of the end zone, Jason Sanders increased the advantage to 10-0 with a 37-yard FG. The Jets' deficit grew to 17-0 when Tua Tagovailoa connected with Jaylen Waddle for a 60-yard score.

"From my understanding, it was called down from up top and now he's in the protocol," Saleh said of the third-year passer who finished 4 of 11 for 26 yards.

Mostert's NFL-leading 20th TD came on a 1-yard scamper and capped a 24-0 half. The Jets were outgained 197 to 4 in the first half as Tagovailoa, minus Hill, completed 15 of 17 for 168 yards. Zach Wilson (4) and Trevor Siemian (1) were sacked a combined 5 times before the break as Wilson departed in the second quarter due to a head injury.

Appearing in relief for the second in three weeks, Siemian and the Jets reached plus territory twice in the second half but were turned away following an interception and strip-sack recovered by Miami.

"This league is so tough, there's no carry-over, there's no transitive thing," said Siemian (14 of 26-110-2INT). "You're either playing well or you're not, you're either making plays or you're not. And if you're not and the other team is executing at a high level, that's what it's going to look like."