Jets-Dolphins Game Recap | Black Friday Blues After 34-13 Loss to Miami

CB Brandin Echols Records His Second Pick-6 of Miami QB Tua Tagovailoa

Nov 24, 2023 at 09:00 PM
Eric Allen

Senior Reporter

The Jets defense did all it could early in Friday's against the Dolphins, but the offense – decimated by injuries up front and starting Tim Boyle at QB – never got a post-Thanksgiving spark in a 34-13 loss. Despite forcing the Dolphins into three turnovers, the Jets fell to 4-7 while Miami improved to 8-3.

Tim Boyle, the third Jets QB to start this season, threw a late TD to Garrett Wilson and finished 27 of 38 for 179 yards with 2 INTs. Working behind a new starting line combination and with the Jets trying a pair of undrafted free agents at WR with Garrett Wilson, Boyle was often under duress and sacked 7 times. The Jets first TD came from a game defense that nearly vaulted the home team into contention only for a self-inflicted offensive wound at the end of the second quarter.

With the Jets' trailing, 10-0, CB Brandin Echols stepped in front of Tua Tagovailoa sideline pass intended for former Jet Braxton Berrios and raced down the sideline 30 yards to paydirt. Then D.J. Reed intercepted Tagovailoa a minute later to set up a Hail Mary attempt to the end zone. Boyle uncorked a 50-plus yard heave into the end zone. Star safety Jevon Holland picked off the ball and then benefiting from an open field and just five offensive lineman and Boyle left for a shot at a tackle – he did the unthinkable and took it the distance. The Jets had about a minute of momentum before the 'Fins were swimming comfortably at halftime with a 17-6 advantage.

Game Photos | Jets vs. Dolphins | Week 12

See the best game action photos during Friday's game against the Miami Dolphins.

1 / 51
2 / 51
3 / 51
4 / 51
5 / 51
6 / 51
7 / 51
8 / 51
9 / 51
10 / 51
11 / 51
12 / 51
13 / 51
14 / 51
15 / 51
16 / 51
17 / 51
18 / 51
19 / 51
20 / 51
21 / 51
22 / 51
23 / 51
24 / 51
25 / 51
26 / 51
27 / 51
28 / 51
29 / 51
30 / 51
31 / 51
32 / 51
33 / 51
34 / 51
35 / 51
36 / 51
37 / 51
38 / 51
39 / 51
40 / 51
41 / 51
42 / 51
43 / 51
44 / 51
45 / 51
46 / 51
47 / 51
48 / 51
49 / 51
50 / 51
51 / 51
Miami widened its lead in the second half on a Jason Sanders 54-yard field goal and Raheem Mostert's 13-yard scoring run. Both Tyreek Hill (9-102), who gave the visitors a 10-0 lead in the second quarter with a 7-yard TD, and Jaylen Waddle (8-114) eclipsed 100 yards and Raheem Mostert pitched in 94 yards on the ground.

The Jets got into scoring territory in the fourth quarter following a 17-play, 7:01 drive but Boyle's short pass was tipped and intercepted by LB Jerome Baker. Down by 27-6, Ashtyn Davis gave the offense another shot at the Miami 35. Six plays later, Boyle hit Garrett Wilson for the 1-yard TD as the Jets picked up their 10th offensive TD this season. Mostert's 34-yard TD with 3:35 remaining put the game away for the division leaders.

Jetcetera
Prior to Brandin Echols' pick-six against Tua Tagovailoa in the second quarter, the Jets last pick-6 came in 2021 at Miami with Echols returning a Tagovailoa pass back 20 yards for a score. … Both Jets DL Micheal Clemons and Dolphins T Austin Jackson were ejected early in the fourth quarter following Jason Sanders' extra point that made it a 27-6 contest. … Garrett Wilson led the Jets with 7 receptions (10 targets) for 44 yards with 1 TD. On defense, captain C.J. Mosley had 14 tackles. With Mekhi Becton (ankle) inactive, Carter Warren made his first career start for the Jets. The Jets eighth' line combination in 11 games from left to right was LT Carter Warren, LG Laken Tomlinson, C Joe Tippmann, RG Xavier Newman and RT Max Mitchell. … Dolphins defender Jalelan Phillips was carted off the field in the fourth quarter with a leg injury. … During the final minutes of Amazon's broadcast, sideline reporter Kaylee Hartung discussed QB Aaron Rodgers' speed bridge repair to his Achilles tendon that allowed a more aggressive rehab. … WR Allen Lazard was one of the gameday inactives and QB Zach Wilson, who appeared in the first 10 contests, was the team's emergency third QB.

