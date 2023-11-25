Jets-Dolphins Game Recap | Black Friday Blues After 34-13 Loss to Miami

The Jets got into scoring territory in the fourth quarter following a 17-play, 7:01 drive but Boyle's short pass was tipped and intercepted by LB Jerome Baker. Down by 27-6, Ashtyn Davis gave the offense another shot at the Miami 35. Six plays later, Boyle hit Garrett Wilson for the 1-yard TD as the Jets picked up their 10th offensive TD this season. Mostert's 34-yard TD with 3:35 remaining put the game away for the division leaders.

Jetcetera

Prior to Brandin Echols' pick-six against Tua Tagovailoa in the second quarter, the Jets last pick-6 came in 2021 at Miami with Echols returning a Tagovailoa pass back 20 yards for a score. … Both Jets DL Micheal Clemons and Dolphins T Austin Jackson were ejected early in the fourth quarter following Jason Sanders' extra point that made it a 27-6 contest. … Garrett Wilson led the Jets with 7 receptions (10 targets) for 44 yards with 1 TD. On defense, captain C.J. Mosley had 14 tackles. With Mekhi Becton (ankle) inactive, Carter Warren made his first career start for the Jets. The Jets eighth' line combination in 11 games from left to right was LT Carter Warren, LG Laken Tomlinson, C Joe Tippmann, RG Xavier Newman and RT Max Mitchell. … Dolphins defender Jalelan Phillips was carted off the field in the fourth quarter with a leg injury. … During the final minutes of Amazon's broadcast, sideline reporter Kaylee Hartung discussed QB Aaron Rodgers' speed bridge repair to his Achilles tendon that allowed a more aggressive rehab. … WR Allen Lazard was one of the gameday inactives and QB Zach Wilson, who appeared in the first 10 contests, was the team's emergency third QB.