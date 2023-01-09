Jets-Dolphins Game Recap | Touchdowns Still Elusive as Jets Fall in Miami, 11-6

The Jets, the team at Hard Rock Stadium this afternoon that many thought was "playing for nothing." put together a gritty low-offense, high-defense showing. But it wasn't enough to prevail as the Dolphins, the team that, with a win and a Buffalo win over New England would get into the playoffs, got both the win over the Jets, 11-6, and a Bills win over the Patriots to clinch the AFC's seventh seed.

The Dolphins (9-8) pulled out the touchdown-less affair with Jason Sanders' third field goal of the game, a 50-yarder solidly between the uprights with 18 seconds remaining.

The Jets finish Robert Saleh's second season at the head-coaching helm at 7-10 with six straight losses. Even though they didn't reach the postseason, they improved on last season's four-win total by three W's and their defense roared into NFL top-five territory. But their offense couldn't produce a touchdown for the third consecutive game. It was the Jets' first touchdown-less game since 2010 and a 9-0 loss vs. Green Bay and their first on the road since their wind-aided 3-0 win at Washington in 1993.