Jets-Dolphins Game Recap | Jets Shake Demons, Pull Away for 40-17 Win over 'Fins

Next up, the Jets increased their lead to 33-17. The drive was started when edge Carl Lawson got his first strip sack as a Jet and Quinnen Williams picked up Thompson's fumble and rumbled and stiff-armed his way 12 yards to the Miami 5. On the next play, Hall got the call and was not going to be stopped at the 1 again — he reached the ball across the goal line a la his game-winning TD at Pittsburgh a week ago.

Finally, the Green & White opened it to 40-17 .The D stopped the Dolphins on fourth-and-1 on a Kwon Alexander tackle for loss of 100-yard rusher RB Raheem Mostert at the Dolphins 30. Hall carried three times in a row to give him 97 rushing yards to go with his 100 yards on two receptions. Then the Jets did some of their own "trickeration" to counteract the 'Fins TD that ended the first half, with Braxton Berrios getting the end-around 15-yard TD.

The Jets rushed for all five of their touchdowns in this big day at MetLife, marking only the third time in franchise history that they had that many rush TDs in as game and the first time since 1992, when they had a fiver vs. New England.

And they reached 40 points in a game for the first time since they opened the 2018 season with the 48-17 win at Detroit, then stopped Indianapolis at home 42-34 in Week 6 that season.

Setting the Stage in the 1st Half

The game started as shakily as the Dolphins and their fans could've feared. With starting QB Tua Tagovailoa in the NFL's concussion protocol, Bridgewater got the start. But Bridgewater was injured on Miami's first offensive play, the result of a rare cornerback blitz by the Jets and rookie Sauce Gardner. Bridgewater was called for intentional grounding, giving the Jets a safety and a 2-0 lead 2:22 into the game. And Teddy B left the game after the play with possible elbow and head injuries and was ruled out for the rest of the game.

That put Thompson under center. And during a first-down scramble that was wiped out by a Dolphins holding, Thompson lost the playsheets taped to his wrist. But the Dolphins soon got their feet under them, before the Jets pulled the green rug out from under them over the last nine minutes.,

Wilson led the offense on a 56-yard drive, aided by two Miami facemasking penalties, to Greg Zuerlein's 34-yard field goal and a 5-0 lead.