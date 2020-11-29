Jets-Dolphins 3 Takeaways: Sam Darnold, Offense Can't Capitalize in 20-3 Loss to Dolphins

Sam's Return

Much like most of the season, QB Sam Darnold and the Jets' offense had opportunities to score but could not in a 20-3 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday. In his first game back after missing two starts with a right shoulder injury, Darnold completed 16-of-27 (59.3%) passes for 197 yards, 0 TDs and 2 INTs.

"I made two bad decisions and they ended up as two picks, and those suck," Darnold said. "But other than that I missed a couple of throws. I've got to be better. I didn't play well enough to win a ballgame today."

He added: "No one at the beginning of the season thought that we'd find ourselves in this position [0-11] at this point in the season, but at the end of the day it's football. We love our job, we love coming to work every day. We have a great group of guys that come to work every single day. We're just going to keep doing that and try and get a win this next week."

The offense had two scoring opportunities in the first half, both ending in field-goal tries. The first capped the 9-play, 65-yard opening drive and put the Jets in front, 3-0; but Sergio Castillo missed the second as time expired in the first half. In the fourth quarter, the Green & White had an opportunity to cut into Miami's 13-3 lead, but RB Frank Gore was stopped on fourth-and-1 on the Dolphins' 17-yard line.

"They do a good job of mixing up their fronts and their defenses," Head Coach Adam Gase said. "We didn't take advantage of any opportunities. We had guys open, we didn't hit them and when we made some good throws, we didn't finish the play. They're a tough defense to go against. You have a very small window of error."