Jets DL Vinny Curry: 'I've Seen This Ship Before...I Wanted to Be Aboard'

Jets are airborne vehicles, yet they can be called ships as well. And Vinny Curry, one of the new veteran arrivals on the Jets' defensive line, perhaps was referencing the vessel that travels by water rather than air when asked if he had any hesitation before signing on the dotted line to join the Green & White.

"No, not at all," said the friendly Jersey Shore denizen and former Philadelphia Eagle when he talked with the team's reporters this afternoon for the first time. "When you just see Coach [Robert] Saleh, [GM] Joe Douglas and everybody, see where they're trying to take this ship, I just wanted to be aboard.

"I've seen this ship before. When Coach [Doug] Pederson took over in Philly, I saw this ship. I just wanted to be part of it. So no hesitation at all."

What Douglas and Saleh have done so far, at least up front on the Jets' line, is to turn a strength into a different kind of strength, from a 3-4 scheme with some emerging players and some depth into a 4-3 scheme with even more players and more depth. And because Curry watched with professional interest as Saleh worked some "next man up" magic last year as San Francisco's D-coordinator, he couldn't wait to get his green boarding pass.