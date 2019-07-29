Jets DL Leonard Williams Feels 'Stronger,' 'Faster' in 2019 

The long-limbed defensive lineman trusts his playcaller, the louder Williams, to put everyone in the best position to make plays. And with the depth of the defensive line that includes Henry Anderson, Steve McLendon and rookie Quinnen Williams, the 6'2", 302-pound Williams believes he'll be more effective with fresher legs throughout the season.

"When it gets into clutch situations when you need someone to be 100%, all-go pass rushing, you want to put a guy in that's pretty fresh to do that," he said. "You're obviously not going to be fresh every game, every fourth quarter, but having more of a rotation and more guys to play on the D-line is going to allow that to happen."

Before accepting the job as head coach of the Green & White, Adam Gase was most familiar with Williams from the film room and opposing sideline. Now donning the same colors, Gase has been impressed with Williams' work ethic, attitude and energy level, and believes the 25-year-old still has room to grow.