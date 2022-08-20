Jets DL Jermaine Johnson: 'I'm Fighting for My Life' as He Learns the Pro Game

Not to overlook special teams, an element of the team that Johnson probably hasn't played much of since Independence CC in Kansas or maybe early in his Minnesota high school career. Johnson, lined up on the second level of the Jets' kickoff return team, dropped back to his 25, then not violently but effectively turned Eagles veteran JJ Arcega-Whiteside outside while Braxton Berrios cut crisply to the inside. Instead of Berrios possibly being cut down at his 20, he sped to his 33 for a 31-yard return.

"That's what's really good about this entire draft class. They've come in and bought into anything we've asked them to do," teams coordinator Brant Boyer said. "Jermaine specifically, he's getting better every day. He's working his butt off and he'll do anything I ask him and that's just a testament to how he works. How he's blocking out there is from him paying attention in meetings, and his willingness to do it is good to see.

"However I can help the team win, that's honestly how I look at it," Johnson said. "I practice like I'm a free agent anyway, so I don't really care. I'm fighting for my life. That's how I am and what I believe in, and how I practice lines up exactly with what Coach Saleh is preaching."

DC Jeff Ulbrich knows how it can be for players from big college programs — and Johnson played three seasons at Georgia and FSU — who come to the pros loaded with talent but maybe not used to the dirty work.

"I'm not saying complacent," Ulbrich said, but "there was another place Jermaine had to go as far as strain, effort, practice habits, details, all those things. Through the spring, we saw incremental gains as he went. He's starting to get it. He's starting to understand what it takes to be successful in this league and that's not just defense, that's special teams, too, and all that he's doing. Is it hard to go every play? Yeah, it is, but it simplifies your world. He's starting to find that consistent strain. A lot of things are promising about what he's done at practice and in the game."

So while he fights for his life while focusing on his power and counter moves against the Falcons and their new veteran QB, Marcus Mariota, in the first half of Monday night's second preseason game, keep in mind that Jermaine Johnson is a pro work-in-progress.