Jets' Defensive Line: Monsters ... in a Good Way

Carl Lawson Loves His Unit's Potential; Quinnen Williams: 'We Push Each Other'

Jul 14, 2022 at 08:00 AM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

E_SZ2_5225-dl-yb

This is one in a series of articles that will also appear in the New York Jets 2022 Yearbook, which will be published later this summer.

DE Carl Lawson, arguably the Jets' biggest offseason addition in 2021, is still champing at the bit to make his debut in green and white. Lawson's season ended last August when he ruptured his Achilles tendon in a joint practice against the Packers, ending his stellar training camp and his first Jets season.

"I'm extremely eager, extremely excited," Lawson said. "I learned a lot just from the film. It would've stunk if I hadn't gotten all that film on tape that I had gotten earlier in camp. Now I can go and replicate, I can pull from my notes, I can study from the film. It'll be like from muscle memory instead of trying to learn things."

Lawson rejoins a strong group that received reinforcements in the offseason. Joe Douglas signed a trio of linemen in Jacob Martin, Vinny Curry and Solomon Thomas before adding Jermaine Johnson (first round) and Micheal Clemons (fourth round) in the draft.

"I think the potential is out of the roof, but at the same time, we have to stay healthy, we have to be able to execute," Lawson said. "We're always looking to continue to add to this group of hungry guys. I love this group because it's a bunch of guys with different backstories. It's going to be a competitive group, so it's going to create a breeding ground for absolute monsters."

That breeding ground also includes John Franklin-Myers, who is coming off a career year with 6 sacks (tied for the team lead) and earned a contract extension in October; Quinnen Williams, who has 13 sacks over the last two seasons; Sheldon Rankins, Bryce Huff and Nathan Shepherd. All enter Year 2 under HC Robert Saleh.

"I have huge expectations for myself," Williams said on NFL Network. "We push each other, but I have to push myself to an unbelievable place so I can be the player that I want to be in the NFL."

Related Content

news

Jets Training Camp Preview | Quarterbacks Headlined by Zach Wilson in Year 2

No. 2 Looks 'Beefy'; Joe Flacco, Mike White Return

news

Jets 2022 Opponent Series | Minnesota Vikings

Former Jets Kevin O'Connell, Minny's New HC, and New DC Ed Donatell Lead Vikes vs. G&W in Week 13

news

Jets to Offer Free Virtual Commemorative NFTs This Season

Fans can Redeem by Attending Select Training Camp & Regular Season Games

news

Jets Training Camp Preview | Safeties' Room Is Revamped and Re-Energized

Teammates Have Gravitated Toward Former Buccaneers S Jordan Whitehead

news

Home Improvement: Jets Remodel Their TEs Room

C.J. Uzomah, Tyler Conklin & Jeremy Ruckert Arrive to Help Fortify the Position

news

Jets 2022 Opponent Series | Green Bay Packers

CB Sauce Gardner Will Face Four-Time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers at Lambeau Field in Week 6

news

Jets Unveil 2022 Training Camp Public Practice Dates

Six Open Dates in Florham Park; Green & White Practice at MetLife Stadium on Aug. 6

news

Laken Tomlinson: Some Familiar Faces in a New Place

Jets Guard Worked With Robert Saleh, Mike LaFleur and John Benton With 49ers

news

'Cool Group' Seeks to Run Hot in 2022

Michael Carter and His Mates Bring Diverse Skills to the Jets' RBs Room

news

Jets 2022 Opponent Series | Detroit Lions

Green & White Host Final NFC North Opponent in Week 15

news

Jets Training Camp Preview | 'Sauce' Gardner and Spicy D.J. Reed Will Give Cornerback a New Look

HC Robert Saleh: Rookie Gardner Will Be Exactly Where He Needs to Be in Crunch Time

Advertising