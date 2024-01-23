D-Line Reset | Jets' Powerful Line Plans to Keep Up the Pressure in '24

Quick Look Back at '23

No one Jet was a T-Rex but many had seasons like a pack of Jurassic Park velociraptors. Huff topped the Jets with 10 sacks and 21 QB hits, both career highs. Johnson checked in with 7.5 sacks, the uber-athletic pick-six at Cleveland and a three-PD game in the win over Philadelphia. Williams continued the Pro Bowl voters with a career-high 70 QB pressures (as measured by Next Gen Stats), most among NFL interior D-linemen, and added 14 tackles for loss/no gain, second on the D only to brother Quincy Williams' 18. JFM contributed across the board, as did Thomas and Jefferson.

And first-round rookie Will McDonald flashed with three sacks in his limited playing time, and DC Jeff Ulbrich sees "the same jump" that Johnson made from year one to year two being made by McDonald. "Year one for some of these young guys is a learning process," Ulbrich said. "Then on top of that, we've got just crazy depth in that room, where it's hard to get a guy as many snaps as maybe other first-rounders are getting. But I am excited for Will."

As mentioned above, one of the few areas of struggle for the D-line was in run defense. The Jets yielded 124.0 rush yards/game, 25th in the NFL, although they fared better in allowing 4.08 yards/carry. Run D isn't all on the line, of course, but the Jets will seek to fortify their rush prevention in free agency and the draft.