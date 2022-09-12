Jets Defense Yielded 3 'Explosives' but Played Ravens with 'Lots of Juice & Energy'

Saleh wasn't excusing his secondary — "On that 55-yarder, we got a little nose-y in the back end. They just caught us being nose-y," the coach said.

And one of the new Jets and new starters and stars on this defense agreed with his coach and then some on the Jets' rush and pass defense,

"We just kept it simple, man, kept to our script, everybody running to the ball," CB D.J. Reed said of the Jackson containment plan. "There can't be single tackles on Lamar Jackson. He's a dynamic quarterback. So we just did a good job communicating and running and hitting."

As for the scoring plays, Reed said, "We gave up three explosives as a defense, so we can do better on that," adding of the Ravens' day, "24 points or whatever they had was too much. I would say they got seven, and the other two [TDs] were on us. So credit to the Ravens, they won, but we can do better."