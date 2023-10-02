Change of Script for Jets' Defense, but for a While They Went Toe to Toe with the Champs

But the fourth quarter was the Jets' waterloo. The first drive went 13 offensive plays and 80 yards, took 7:23 off the clock, and produced ultimately the deciding points on Harrison Butker's 26-yard field goal for the 23-20 lead. Then after Wilson couldn't handle a shotgun snap and KC recovered, Mahomes directed a 15-play, 45-yard drive that lasted the rest of the game, 7:24.

The key plays were Mahomes scrambles — 23 yards on third-and-23 on which edge/LB Jermaine Johnson thought he was being wrapped up by his man in red across form him, to the Jets 30,

"I got grabbed, and I obviously already had the one personal and didn't want to try to get him off me," Johnson said. "I tried to signal tp a ref that I can't move. I'm trying to show resistance because I know that's what they need to see. I want that one back. I should never have put myself in the position for him to hold one."

After that, the QB's 9-yard dash and slide inbounds before the goal line on third-and-8 to the 11 was the final kneeldown dagger for the Jets this night.

In between came the defensive holding call on CB Sauce Gardner while he and WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling were hand-fighting coming off the line of scrimmage. The hold was devastating, since it wiped out a third-and-20 situation and a third Mahomes INT, this one by Michael Carter II.

"I saw it. It is what it is," Carter said of the Sauce flag. "I didn't think it was that egregious. I think [tjhe official] threw it after the pick, too. The penalty happened, obviously I don't agree with it. I would like to have an interception. But we had plenty of other opportunities to get off the field, so we've got to do better as a defense especially on those third-and-longs. ... I don't think it should've come to that in the first place. We've just got to be way better getting off the field in some of those clutch situations."

Some bottom line numbers weren't flattering to the Jets' game-long cause. For the game the D yielded 401 total yards, 204 of them rush yards. They gave up seven of 12 third-down conversions. It wasn't a shutdown performance, and yet it was good enough to give KC fits and perhaps defeat the Chiefs.

Put it this way: The unfavorable Jets outcome didn't do anything to the Jets' psyche heading forward toward Denver, back home for Philadelphia and then to the bye week.