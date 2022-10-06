Jets Defense Forcing Turnovers at Increased Rate

And at the start of every defensive unit meeting, they begin by reviewing any plays during practices and games that involve the ball.

"Anytime we do anything concerning the ball, that is the first point of emphasis of every defensive unit meeting," Ulbrich said.

And as a result, the classroom studies have moved to the practice field and game action.

"Understanding and knowing that turnovers can really shape games is important, It is something that we harped on this year," DL Sheldon Rankins said. "Each and every time we take the field, whether it's practice, walkthrough, or anything, it's just a mainstay and it's a focus."

LB Kwon Alexander added: "It all started in practice because we have been taking the ball away. And then in practice again today we were taking the ball. So, we are just trying to get on a roll with that."

The Jets' secondary has led the charge, getting 4 interceptions in the fourth quarter – including game-sealing INTs by S Ashtyn Davis against Cleveland and by S Lamarcus Joyner versus Pittsburgh.

Joyner's two picks against the Steelers lead the team and Davis, Michael Carter II, Jordan Whitehead and D.J. Reed eachall have one.

Rookie Sauce Gardner, the No. 10 pick in April's NFL Draft, is the only starter in the secondary without an interception. But at the pace the Jets are getting them, that might not last much longer.