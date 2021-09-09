Jets Defense Faces 'Great Challenge' vs. Christian McCaffrey, Panthers

You may detect a pattern. Call it 11-on-1 drills.

"It's a collective thing," Ulbrich underscored. "It's going to take the entire defense. We're going to have to play really sound, fundamental football. We're going to have to set edges at all levels of defense, whether it be the D-line, linebackers, secondary. Then you get population to the ball and tackle really, really well. Assume that the guy that's approaching is going to miss the tackle and assume that it's going to take all 11 to take him down."

Meanwhile, Sam Darnold is now the Panthers quarterback and will benefit from the killer speed of Robby Anderson and fellow wideout D.J. Moore, both returning 1,000-yard pass-catchers. Maye praises Anderson's speed and the offensive design for getting him open. And Mosley said of Darnold:

"It's exciting anytime you go against a quarterback you played with. You're excited because you get to hit him now. But we're going against another NFL quarterback who's proven he can make plays."

"We know what Sam can do," Maye said. "We just have to make him uncomfortable."

Ulbrich described the pass vs. run tension for his group.

"It's extremely tough because you'd like to say we've just got to eliminate the explosives. But then there's space for No. 22. We'll be kind of picking and choosing when we do both, trying to figure out where they're trying to feature certain guys in certain spaces and do our best to defend that."

It may sound like the Jets defense is between a rock and a hard place in this first game, that they'll have to absorb some punishment on the way to becoming the type of unit Ulbrich and HC Robert Saleh envision.

Except Ulbrich knows about the internal world of his players. He knows the young guys have their confidence and subtle swagger, and he knows his veterans have the wisdom to show the way.

"It'll be fun," Maye said about going up against Darnold and Anderson, his former Jets mates. "It'll be exciting to see those guys. But we've got a game to win at the end of the day."