Jets Defense Couldn't Put Out the Fires in the Loss to New England

As Maye put the onus on himself and the players, head coach Robert Saleh put it on himself and his staff.

"From a defensive standpoint, we all think we're a lot better than that," Saleh said. "I want to tell you it was unforced errors, but there's got to be a better way we've got to be coaching it, the messaging's got to be a lot better. Something wasn't connecting today, starting with coaching."

Perhaps a sense of foreboding was evident in Mosley not practicing all week with a hamstring pull he got late in the London game. Although he warmed up before Sunday's rematch, Saleh said, "It was pretty clear this morning, even going into the workout, that it was going to be a longshot."

Saleh said Mosley's absence in the middle of the D hurt, "but should it have hurt this bad? No." Maye and Rankins concurred.

"C.J.'s one of the top linebackers in the league," Maye said, "so him not being out there, his presence, was tough. Just being young at that position, it's not an excuse but we've got to continue to learn."

"We have the utmost confidence in every linebacker in that room," Rankins said. "C.J.'s résumé, his caliber of play speaks for itself. Anytime you lose a guy like that, he will be missed. But we have the utmost confidence in everybody who took the field today playing linebacker. It simply comes down to execution. Those guys were being essentially coached by C.J. all week, he was helping them on the sidelines. Those guys were prepared and ready, as we all were. We just didn't execute well enough."