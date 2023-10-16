Jets' Defense in Powerful Comeback Win over Eagles: 'We Played to the Standard'

"It means a lot just to go against a team like the Eagles, who lost in the Super Bowl last year," Quinnen Williams said. "They've got a great team, a great quarterback, great receivers out there, a great offensive line, a great defense. We know we have a great team, also. We aspire to become champions and be in the playoffs, things like that. Going out and executing on all cylinders is an amazing thing to do."

Especially when the day started so unpromisingly, with Hurts and the Birds mounting a seemingly endless drive (19 plays, 81 yards, 9:47) to Hurts' opening-drive touchdown and a 7-0 lead. But similar to the Broncos, after the Eagles scored on their third drive for that 14-3 edge, they went scoreless, lost all four of their turnovers, punted twice and lost the ball on downs to seal the Jets win when S Jordan Whitehead swatted away Hurts' half-field prayer and the offense knelt twice in the hard-fought, well-earned victory formation.

Adams also missed a game early but has been back in action. He and Michael Carter II were two of the healthy DBs who were asked to double up on positions to help confuse Hurts and the Philly offense, and it seemed to work, especially on Adams' theft and 45-yard return to the Eagles 8 to set up the Jets' only TD of the game.

"My coach, Brick [DC Jeff Ulbrich] told me to show like I'm blitzing because a lot of the game we were blitzing 'em," Adams said. "They told me to show blitz, and then I dropped back in my zone. I knew the ball was there and I just had to catch it."

Adams, like Bryce Hall the week before, got a Saturday night speaking engagement along with Whitehead before his mates at the team meeting. His message was simple, something all his defenders know all about.