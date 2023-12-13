Did Jets Defense Just Play Its Best Back-to-Back Games in a Half Century?

Evaluating Ulbrich, Then and Now

"I do remember his name and watching him, growing up, when he was with San Francisco," the MLB and team captain said of Ulbrich, who spent a decade as a mainstay in the 49ers defense and on their special teams. "I remember the mohawk and how he played and his style. That's the type of coaching and tenacity that he brings. He wants everybody to play for each other, play with heart, play with violence, and play with the mindset that we're going to be the smartest and most physical defense out there."

"Our first year together, going through it all, he's really done a nice job remaking himself as a football coach," Saleh said of "Brick." "He does a great job with messaging, that's one of his great strengths, but understanding things from a coverage standpoint is where he's going to a whole 'nother level."

What continues to be stuck at a lower level for the Jets are turnovers. The Jets' 19 takeaways are tied for 13th and their minus-5 turnover margin is tied for 23rd. Both Sauce Gardner and Mosley bemoaned near-misses in intercepting Stroud. "I've got to be better," Sauce said, and Mosley's take was that "People who don't trust my hands, believe me, every week, every day, I'm working on my hands. We're going to get one."

But Mosley was encouraged by the 10 Stroud passes that the Jets broke up in the Sunday afternoon rain.

"We had a hand on a lot of footballs," he said. "We didn't come down with any, but we were active around the ball."