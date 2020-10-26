Jets' Defense 'Back to Our Old Selves' After Limiting Bills to FGs

LB Avery Williamson Felt the Defense 'Played Tough' vs. Bills

Oct 26, 2020 at 01:00 PM
Olivia Landis

The Jets defense played well in the 18-10 loss to Buffalo, keeping the Bills out of the end zone. But it wasn't enough for the Jets to grab their first win of the 2020 NFL season. 

"We made that a big point of emphasis after the way we finished the game two weeks ago," LB Jordan Jenkins said. "We wanted to make sure that we could get back to our old selves and not let a team get to the red zone. If a team gets to the red zone, they need to leave with three and not a touchdown. That's something we executed pretty well this week." 

The Jets led, 10-6, at the half, and even though the Buffalo offense controlled the tempo in the final 30 minutes, the Jets defense bent, but did not break -- allowing four FGs in the second half. Bills K Tyler Bass made six field-goal attempts in eight tries overall. The Jets' offense struggled in the second half, gaining only 4 yards.

"I felt like we let a couple plays get out in the second half, but we held them to field goals,'' LB Avery Williamson said. "I wish we could have held them to nothing. We played tough today.''

Defensive coordinator Gregg Williams' unit held tough throughout the game and turned in a strong performance, especially on third down. The Bills converted 3-of-11 times on third downs, but rolled up 422 yards of offense. WR Cole Beasley was a thorn in the side of the Jets all day, recording 11 receptions for 112 yards.

"I feel like the defense came out and played like some dogs,'' said LB Tarell Basham, who recorded a sack and forced fumble in the game. "From the get-go, we said we weren't going to let them in the end zone. We've got to be better about letting them cross the 50 on those field goals we allowed, but besides that, we came out and we executed the game plan for the most part and we made some plays. We left some plays out there, too.''

With Sunday's loss the Jets remain the only winless team in the league, but. Jenkins has remained strong in his message his teammates.

"There's no savior that's going to come in and save us," he said. "If anyone is going to save us and save the season, we have to do it. We have to save ourselves. You have to go look at the film and see what all you could have done better and just do it. Do your job and focus on that and nothing else. Be your brother's keeper and trust that he's going to be there. … Do what you're supposed to do."

