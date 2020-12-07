Jets Defenders Fight All the Way but Fall on One Last Las Vegas Longball

The Jets' defense had another bittersweet affair in their last-second loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

They had some sweet plays and stops that gave them all the hope that they were about to pull out their first win of the season, especially Marcus Maye's fourth-quarter fumble recovery that led to the Jets' go-ahead touchdown with 5:34 to play and the fourth-down Derek Carr pass that fell incomplete just short of WR Nelson Agholor's hands in the end zone with 1:37 to play.

"With things like that, it's just natural for your team to get excited," LB Jordan Jenkins said. "The energy was up, everybody was excited. That's just how it was."

They had some rough patches again, none more rough than in trying and failing to cover TE Darren Waller most of the game. Waller finished with 13 catches for 200 yards and two first-half touchdowns. The yardage was the most in a game by a tight end against the Jets in franchise history and Waller was a big reason the Raiders rolled up 440 yards and 4 touchdowns.

But not the only reason. There was Las Vegas' final play of the game, when Carr, under an all-out, no-deep-help blitz called by Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams, rolled slightly to his left, saw rookie speedster Henry Ruggs separate off his double move from rookie CB Lamar Jackson. Carr lobbed a 46-yard bull's-eye into Ruggs' mitts for the TD that sent the Jets to their 31-28 loss, No. 12 on the season without a win.

"First and foremost, we were in zero, zero coverage," said Jackson, distraught along with his teammates for giving up the play but showing great poise for an undrafted rookie out of Nebraska with his postgame remarks to Jets reporters. "I've got my man. I knew the situation. I knew it was one of those things where they were taking a shot at the end zone. So I was just getting back, getting back. The receiver gave me a nice little double move, I kind of [reacted] to it. He's a fast guy. That was that."

Head Coach Adam Gase was as unhappy by the outcome, of the play and the game, as his players.

"We were trying to create pressure," Gase said of the blitz. Carr, he said, "hadn't done well with it all game. So that's what happened. We had a couple of free runners but we didn't get there.