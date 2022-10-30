Jets Defenders Down but Not Out After Roughing Penalty Hit Them Hard vs. Patriots

At the start of the Jets' game against New England on Sunday and again at the end, the Green & White defense looked as if it was going out trick-or-treating as the Monsters of the Midway.

They sacked Patriots QB Mac Jones three times in the first quarter alone — the first time they did that in a home game since 1997 — and six times for the game. They hit him eight times. They yielded one touchdown and 288 yards. Michael Carter II intercepted him once in the second quarter and nearly added a more majestic game-changing pick later in the period. (More on that later).

"Six sacks? Yeah, shout out to the D-line," Carter said after the Jets' 22-17 home loss to the Patriots. "Coverage and the rush were working together. I appreciate them. They made our job a lot easier. The back end, too, did a good job overall, honestly."

But in between the D's start and finish came the scary part of the day before Halloween. Their green-letter day took a turn for the yellow on a flag against DL John Franklin-Myers for roughing Jones after he threw a pass right to Carter, who sped down the right sideline for a seeming 84-yard TD and a possible 17-3 lead at halftime. Instead, the Patriots kept the ball and Nick Folk kicked the second of his five field goals to make it Jets, 10-6, as the teams went into their MetLife locker rooms at the half.