Jets Defenders After Cincy Loss: 'We Didn't Play Up to Our Standard'

Dec 01, 2019 at 06:55 PM
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

E_SZ3_2183-defense-story

Adam Gase issued a pretty clear assessment of the Jets' defensive play in the 22-6 loss to the Bengals on Sunday: "I just felt like our defense, this one's not on them. We did not do enough on offense."

Various Jets defenders respectfully disagreed with their coach, first among them safety and team leader Jamal Adams, who put a lot of blame on his shoulders because he sustained an early injury that prevented him from contributing as the Jets and their fans have become accustomed.

"Mixed emotions right now," Adams said somberly before heading for the team buses. "I was more upset at the fact that I feel like I let the team down. Obviously a freak accident happened, I don't really know, but I couldn't perform as myself. I'm really upset that we fell short. That's the ultimate goal. It's not about me, it's about this team. We didn't play well enough to get the win. We've got to give Cincinnati credit."

Gase didn't cite Adams as an injured player who didn't finish the game. That's because No. 33 said as deflated as he was by his injury, which he didn't describe, he didn't want to leave the game.

"I couldn't perform," he said, haltingly. "I felt like if I just shut it down, I was letting my teammates down. I can't do that. I did what I could. I don't think I could affect the game like I wanted to. I held my own. I was in a lot of pain obviously, but I couldn't let my brothers down."

Other Green & White defenders had other opinions on what happened to cause the Jets to underperform about as much as they overperformed at home last week against the playoff-candidate Raiders. No one hung anything on Adams or on the offense alone. And DL Henry Anderson wasn't buying the theory that the Jets came out flat against the winless Bengals.

"We had good juice in the locker room," Anderson said. "We came out ready to play. It was just a matter of execution, and I don't think we did a good job in any of the three phases of executing. We have to figure out what we can do, especially with the penalties. ... We were pretty good with penalties the last three weeks going into this game. I think that's part of the reason we were having some success. So we've just got to figure that out, we've got to execute better. I don't think we were flat, though. We were ready to play."

Anderson said the Bengals, who started veteran QB Andy Dalton for the first time in four games, "had a good game plan for us."

"They were getting it out pretty quick a lot," the D-lineman said. "The times he was holding onto it, we've just got to do a better job of winning our rushes up front. I know me personally, I had a couple of chances I should've taken advantage of where he got out on me. We've just got to be more effective up front with our rushes."

First-round draft pick, rookie DL Quinnen Williams, was in agreement with his linemate.

"We've just got to be consistent in the pass rush, man," said Q. "They did a good job getting it out quick, getting their checkdown balls out."

Although the Jets defense gave up some plays to Dalton & Co., its also made some plays. The run defense, while giving up its first rushing touchdown in six games, will no doubt see the No. 1 rankings in rushing yards allowed per game and per carry solidified after holding Joe Mixon to 44 rushing yards (and the TD) and the Bengals to those same 44 yards at 1.8 yards/carry. Dalton, while efficient, threw for a middling 243 yards.

Which brought the defenders' analysis to the big-picture platitudes to describe what they did or didn't do in Cincinnati and what they have to do next week at home against Miami.

"It doesn't matter the record — any NFL team can be beat," Adams said. "You've got to give credit to those guys. We've got to play better, man. We didn't play well enough as a team. We've got to get better from it."

CB Brian Poole said: "It really ain't about them, it's about us. We didn't play up to our standard today. We didn't win. We've just got to get back to work. ... We just want to be 1-0 after next week. That's my only standard."

Related Content

news

LG Bob Talamini, 'The Missing Piece' to the Jets' Super Bowl III Puzzle, Has Died

Pro Career Began with 2 AFL Titles in Oilers' Powder Blue, Concluded Jan. 12, 1969 in Miami Wearing Green & White

news

What Was Your Top Jets Storyline During Week 2 of OTAs?

Green & White Announce Nick Mangold, Darrelle Revis, D'brickashaw Ferguson to Be Inducted in Ring of Honor

news

S Jordan Whitehead Believes Jets Secondary Is One of 'Best' He's Been a Part Of

Says That Jets Near-Upset of the Bucs Late Last Season Was an Eye-Opener

news

Jets Notebook | HC Robert Saleh: 'You've Got to Earn Your Right to Play Football'

CB Bryce Hall Is Taking Reps with the Ones; OC Mike LaFleur Reflects on the Process and Plan

news

Jets to Induct Three Into the Ring of Honor

LT D'Brickashaw Ferguson, C Nick Mangold and CB Darrelle Revis Represent the 2022 Class

news

Where Are They Now: Ron Faurot

Catch Up with the Former Jets Edge Rusher from Arkansas

news

Jets OC Mike LaFleur 'Anxious' to See Offense in Year 2

GM Joe Douglas Added Pair of TEs, Garrett Wilson, Breece Hall to go With Young Nucleus of Playmakers

news

Jets OTA Practice Report | Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner 'Can Do It All'

Jets HC Robert Saleh Praises QB Coach Rob Calabrese; WR Elijah Moore Called the "Real Deal" by CB D.J. Reed

news

DC Jeff Ulbrich: 'Blown Away' by the Quality and Character of the Jets' New Players

Draft and Free Agency Brings Depth on D-Line and in D-Backfield

news

What Keeps Jets' RB Michael Carter Up at Night?

Second-Year Playmaker Extols the Work Habits of C.J. Mosley and George Fant, Two Solid 'OGs'

news

Damien Woody: DT Quinnen Williams Ready for a Breakout Year, ILB Quincy Williams Can Be Special

ESPN Analyst Likes the Jets' D-Line Depth and Variety

news

What Did We Learn The First Week of OTAs?

Zach Wilson Is 'Beefy'; Alijah Vera-Tucker Excited About Move to RG

Advertising