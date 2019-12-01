Jets Defenders After Cincy Loss: 'We Didn't Play Up to Our Standard'

Other Green & White defenders had other opinions on what happened to cause the Jets to underperform about as much as they overperformed at home last week against the playoff-candidate Raiders. No one hung anything on Adams or on the offense alone. And DL Henry Anderson wasn't buying the theory that the Jets came out flat against the winless Bengals.

"We had good juice in the locker room," Anderson said. "We came out ready to play. It was just a matter of execution, and I don't think we did a good job in any of the three phases of executing. We have to figure out what we can do, especially with the penalties. ... We were pretty good with penalties the last three weeks going into this game. I think that's part of the reason we were having some success. So we've just got to figure that out, we've got to execute better. I don't think we were flat, though. We were ready to play."

Anderson said the Bengals, who started veteran QB Andy Dalton for the first time in four games, "had a good game plan for us."

"They were getting it out pretty quick a lot," the D-lineman said. "The times he was holding onto it, we've just got to do a better job of winning our rushes up front. I know me personally, I had a couple of chances I should've taken advantage of where he got out on me. We've just got to be more effective up front with our rushes."

First-round draft pick, rookie DL Quinnen Williams, was in agreement with his linemate.

"We've just got to be consistent in the pass rush, man," said Q. "They did a good job getting it out quick, getting their checkdown balls out."

Although the Jets defense gave up some plays to Dalton & Co., its also made some plays. The run defense, while giving up its first rushing touchdown in six games, will no doubt see the No. 1 rankings in rushing yards allowed per game and per carry solidified after holding Joe Mixon to 44 rushing yards (and the TD) and the Bengals to those same 44 yards at 1.8 yards/carry. Dalton, while efficient, threw for a middling 243 yards.

Which brought the defenders' analysis to the big-picture platitudes to describe what they did or didn't do in Cincinnati and what they have to do next week at home against Miami.

"It doesn't matter the record — any NFL team can be beat," Adams said. "You've got to give credit to those guys. We've got to play better, man. We didn't play well enough as a team. We've got to get better from it."