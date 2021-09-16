Jets DC Jeff Ulbrich: Trio Vying to Fill Safety Starter's Role 'Are Up for It'

The week before the Jets' opener, it could have been said that while the cornerbacks are young and inexperience and a work-in-progress, at least the safeties are settled with relatively old heads Marcus Maye and Lamarcus Joyner expertly working the deep middle.

Joyner specifically exchanged his Raiders homes of Oakland and Las Vegas from the past two years for North Jersey and seemed to love the Jets, and the Jets loved having him aboard.

"He's one of those rare guys who's absolutely obsessed with this game, loves this game," defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said. "He's had a tremendous influence on the younger players. He could show them what a pro looks like."

Joyner even chipped in on special teams. After playing kick coverage/returns early in his career, he'd gone three-plus seasons, 56 games including playoffs all told, without registering an official ST play. Those streaks ended last Sunday when, in addition to nine snaps on defense, he went out as an off-the-line blocker for the Jets' first two punt returns.

On the second return, he had a freak collision with Panthers coverage man Brandon Zylstra and came away from it shaking his arm.

Torn triceps. And just like that, the on-field portion of Joyner's fresh-start season in green and white was over.