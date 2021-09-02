Jets D-Lineman Shaq Lawson: 'That's What I Like to Do, Be Myself'

Enter the next contractor in the Lawson Brothers Destruction Company. And Shaq Lawson explained that while he and Carl Lawson aren't related, they play like they might be. And no, Shaq doesn't feel he has big Lawson boots to fill on the Jets defensive line just because of the name on his jersey or the position he plays.

"Not at all. I'm just going to give them the Shaq Lawson version," Shaq said this week. "He's a great guy. And everybody thought we were cousins for a long time. We really told people that in college. But nah, man, whatever the team needs me to do, I'm just going to do my job."

Carl, no news to Jets fans, was having a strong training camp as the edge rusher the team signed in March as an unrestricted free agent from Cincinnati. But he went down with his season-ending Achilles injury two weeks ago. And as big a blow as that was to head coach Robert Saleh, GM Joe Douglas and the organization, Douglas and his personnel team rallied and traded with the Texans for the next Lawson with giddyup.

And even though the Jets are Shaq's third team this calendar year and the second to trade for him, he seemed ecstatic to have gone from Miami to Houston to North Jersey.