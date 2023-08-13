Jets D-Line, Minus Starters, Still Puts On Powerful Show in Shutout Win at Carolina 

With Quinnen Williams, Carl Lawson, John Franklin-Myers, Al Woods and even Micheal Clemons in workout togs watching the Jets' largest shutout by point margin in franchise history and their first road shutout since blanking Kansas City, 20-0, in 1990, the stage belonged to players like Johnson, first-round rookie Will McDonald IV, returning veteran Bryce Huff, new vets to the cause Quinton Jefferson and Bruce Hector, and UDFA rookie Deslin Alexandre.

Those six in fact combined for all five of the sacks and all eight of the hits on Carolina QBs Bryce Young — the first pick of the April draft who struggled in his first pro game action — and third-stringer Matt Corral (with Andy Dalton also observing). Four of the sacks came on third downs, and on one of them, early in the third quarter, Hector barged in, plucked the ball out of Corral's hands as he looked for a receiver, and so got the sack, the strip and the takeaway all in one motion.

With Jefferson scoring his first sack as a Jet, then McDonald his first as a pro, then Johnson and Huff splitting the third takedown of Young, the Jets went into the visitors' locker room at halftime with crazy numbers — allowing 32 yards, two first downs and 0-for-5 on third-down conversions as the defense's contribution to the 13-0 lead.

"Knock on wood. Don't jinx us," head coach Robert Saleh said when asked about this overwhelming force being demonstrated without his DL starters. "I think, one, a tip of the cap to Joe D [GM Joe Douglas] and his staff, just communicating on the type of player we bring into the room. Then two, to Brick [DC Jeff Ulbrich] and Aaron Whitecotton and the standard they keep in that room. They feed off of each other, cheer each other. We go as they go. I'm just really pumped for the group."