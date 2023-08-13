Jets D-Line, Minus Starters, Still Puts On Powerful Show in Shutout Win at Carolina 

Second-Year Rusher Jermaine Johnson on Line's Mindset: 'Psychos? Yeah, We Like to Play Like That'

Aug 12, 2023 at 10:29 PM
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

SS2_0470-defense-side-bar-thumb

The Jets' defensive line was the star unit of Saturday's preseason road show in steamy Charlotte, NC, and that's saying something considering that the first five players on the depth chart got to watch the show from the Bank of America Stadium sideline.

Afterwards, one player who got to take in 30 minutes of it during the Jets' franchise-record 27-0 shutout win over the Panthers offered his rave review.

"Those guys are psychos," QB Zach Wilson said. "The way they train 'em and they teach 'em, they're psychos out there. They do a really good job. That's a position where they're training to be violent and you can definitely see it on the field."

To which at least one of the young, violent performers said thank you, in so many words.

"Psychos? Yeah," second-year linebacker and edge rusher Jermaine Johnson said, "we like to play like that."

With Quinnen Williams, Carl Lawson, John Franklin-Myers, Al Woods and even Micheal Clemons in workout togs watching the Jets' largest shutout by point margin in franchise history and their first road shutout since blanking Kansas City, 20-0, in 1990, the stage belonged to players like Johnson, first-round rookie Will McDonald IV, returning veteran Bryce Huff, new vets to the cause Quinton Jefferson and Bruce Hector, and UDFA rookie Deslin Alexandre.

Those six in fact combined for all five of the sacks and all eight of the hits on Carolina QBs Bryce Young — the first pick of the April draft who struggled in his first pro game action — and third-stringer Matt Corral (with Andy Dalton also observing). Four of the sacks came on third downs, and on one of them, early in the third quarter, Hector barged in, plucked the ball out of Corral's hands as he looked for a receiver, and so got the sack, the strip and the takeaway all in one motion.

With Jefferson scoring his first sack as a Jet, then McDonald his first as a pro, then Johnson and Huff splitting the third takedown of Young, the Jets went into the visitors' locker room at halftime with crazy numbers — allowing 32 yards, two first downs and 0-for-5 on third-down conversions as the defense's contribution to the 13-0 lead.

"Knock on wood. Don't jinx us," head coach Robert Saleh said when asked about this overwhelming force being demonstrated without his DL starters. "I think, one, a tip of the cap to Joe D [GM Joe Douglas] and his staff, just communicating on the type of player we bring into the room. Then two, to Brick [DC Jeff Ulbrich] and Aaron Whitecotton and the standard they keep in that room. They feed off of each other, cheer each other. We go as they go. I'm just really pumped for the group."

"We have high expectations, high standards. Everybody in that room wants to live up to it," said Johnson, who's making sure people see how hard he worked on his body and his game from year one of his Jets career to year two. "As you saw today, we can do that."

Two of their members can even share a sack, as Johnson and Huff did in their second-quarter takedown of Young, although JJ wasn't giving up the other half of the stat easily.

"I just did a spin move, I saw the tackle was still on me, so I got vertical, pushed him off of me, and then the quarterback was right in my face," he said. "Bryce is very good coming around the edge and that's what he did, and we met at the quarterback. I think I got there a little before, but that's OK, that's OK."

Jefferson is pumped like his HC for what the Green & White DL room can become once everybody meshes and rotates together, perhaps getting that ball rolling next week at home against the Buccaneers. He said this game performance was built on the past week of practice, which included just one joint workout with the Panthers in South Carolina.

"We had a great week of practice, even with our joint practice — we came out and executed," Jefferson said. "We just wanted to carry that over to this game. It was a great momentum-starter and we've still got a lot to go because there were still a lot of plays that we left out there. But we came in and did what we were supposed to do and I wasn't surprised about the outcome."

Game Photos | Jets at Panthers | Preseason

See the best photos from second preseason game of the 2023 season.

SS2_9499
1 / 49
SS2_9115
2 / 49
SS2_9162
3 / 49
SS2_9122
4 / 49
SS2_9126
5 / 49
SS2_9273
6 / 49
SS2_8703
7 / 49
SS2_9064
8 / 49
SS2_8971
9 / 49
SS2_8959
10 / 49
SS2_8766
11 / 49
SS2_9511
12 / 49
SS3_8585
13 / 49
SS3_8511
14 / 49
SS2_9561
15 / 49
SS3_8259
16 / 49
SS2_9505
17 / 49
SS2_9638
18 / 49
SA108861
19 / 49
SA108826
20 / 49
SS2_0055
21 / 49
SS2_0269
22 / 49
SS2_0040
23 / 49
SS2_0187
24 / 49
SS3_8257
25 / 49
SS3_8978
26 / 49
SS2_0510
27 / 49
SS3_8882
28 / 49
SS2_0455
29 / 49
SS2_0593
30 / 49
SS2_0470
31 / 49
SS2_0400
32 / 49
SS2_0408
33 / 49
SS1_4187
34 / 49
SS1_4210
35 / 49
SS1_4598
36 / 49
SS3_8855
37 / 49
SS3_8762
38 / 49
SS3_8794
39 / 49
SS3_9236
40 / 49
SS3_9160
41 / 49
SS3_9162
42 / 49
SS1_4908
43 / 49
SS1_4997
44 / 49
SS1_5066
45 / 49
SS1_4969
46 / 49
SS1_4898
47 / 49
SS3_9838
48 / 49
SS3_0001
49 / 49
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Jets-Panthers Preseason Game Recap | Green & White Defense Dominant in Shutout

 Zach Wilson Has Solid Outing; Will McDonald Registers First NFL Sack
news

Michael Carter, Jets RBs Help Spark Shutout vs. Panthers

Rookie Israel Abanikanda Led Green & White with 56 Rushing Yards
news

Jets WR Garrett Wilson Feels the Buzz Around the Team

Says QB Aaron Rodgers 'Has an Aura and Everyone Feeds Off It'
news

WATCH | Jets at Panthers Preseason Game Stream

See All of the Broadcast and Stream Info for Saturday's Preseason Game
news

Saturday's Game at Carolina Could Be Another Day of Rest for Many Jets Vets, Starters

At QB, Zach Wilson Starts, Tim Boyle Relieves, Aaron Rodgers Watches Again, but Battles Rage at Other Positions
news

Notebook | Deep in Thought, HC Robert Saleh Soars Like an Eagle

NFL.com Writer Tabs WR Garrett Wilson for Pro Bowl
news

Veteran Billy Turner Focused on Improvement, Not on Tackle Competition

O-Lineman Played 3 Seasons With Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay
news

Jets Practice Report | Garrett Wilson Returns to the Field

Offensive Line Remains in Focus; Zach Wilson Has Strong Session 
news

Jets Alijah Vera-Tucker Keeping His Swiss Army Knife Handy

HC Robert Saleh Would Like to Keep Versatile OL at G 
news

D.J. Reed Dishes the Praise Around to All His Jets Teammates

Sixth-Year Cornerback Thinks 2023 for His 'Young and Turnt' Secondary Is 'Going to Be Great'
news

Jets Training Camp Daily (8/10) | News, Highlights, Photos, & More from Joint Practices in South Carolina

See All of the Content from Thursday's Joint Practice in Spartanburg, S.C.
Advertising