Jets' Corey Davis Excels in Fourth-Quarter Comeback: 'Just Trying to Do My Job and Get a Win'

In a wide receiver group of younger players, veteran WR Corey Davis can sometimes be the forgotten man. But in the Jets' 24-20 victory against Pittsburgh, he could not be ignored. Davis produced four fourth-quarter catches including a touchdown to cut the lead, 20-17, and two grabs on the Jets' game-winning drive.

"It felt good," Davis said. "You guys talk a lot about E (Elijah Moore) and Garrett (Wilson) and rightfully so. Those dudes can do a lot with the ball. They are great players, and you should hype them up. But I am just here to do my job. Take it one day at a time. I don't need all the hype. I don't need all the attention. Just trying to do my job and get a win."

Davis' 2021 season ended early in Week 13 after he sustained a core-muscle injury that required him to get surgery. And by the time he returned to Florham Park for OTAs, the Green & White added a top-10 pick Wilson and returned Moore after he led the Jets with 538 yards receiving in 2021. But Sunday, in the final quarter when QB Zach Wilson had to have it, he turned to the veteran.

Davis got off to a slow start being held without a catch in the first half. But in the final quarter, Davis caught four passes for 59 yards and a touchdown, finishing the afternoon with five grabs for 74 yards.