Jets-Colts 3 Takeaways: Sam Darnold Throws 3 Picks in Loss to Indianapolis

Defense Can't Get After Rivers

Colts QB Philip Rivers didn't put up gaudy numbers but was surgical in dissecting the Jets defense and completed 81% of his passes (17 of 21) for 217 yards and 1 TD. He threw for 158 yards and 1 TD in the first half while completing 83.3% of his passes (10 of 12) and was relieved by Jacoby Brissett in the fourth quarter. The Jets defense had an opportunity to set the offense up in plus territory early in the second half, but LB Tarell Basham couldn't reel in a Rivers tipped pass by DL John Franklin-Myers. That was the closest the defense was able to get to Rivers. The group had 0 sacks and 1 QB hit (Nathan Shepherd).

The Jets run defense, however, was tight in the first half after allowing 182 rushing yards in Week 2 against the Niners. The Colts were held to 48 yards in the first half on 13 carries (3.7 avg) and rookie RB Jonathan Taylor had 7 rushes for 22 yards (3.1 avg). Taylor, who totaled 59 yards on 13 carries (4.5 avg), put the Colts up, 24-7, with 5:21 remaining in the third quarter on a 1-yard scamper up the middle on fourth-and-1. Indianapolis, however, finished with 119 yards on 29 carries (4.0 avg) after rushing for 71 yards in the second half.

"We definitely dialed in more and focused on our specific goals that we have for one another and as a unit," said DL Folorunso Fatukasi on the run defense. "That's one good thing that we took and were able to carry over and now we have to do that in many more phases as a defense."

Quick Turnaround

The Jets will need to quickly put this game in the rearview mirror. They host the Broncos on Thursday, four days after Sunday's loss. Denver (0-3) will travel across the country on a short week with a banged-up team. The Broncos will be without starting WR Courtland Sutton (knee) and EDGE Von Miller (ankle), who were both placed on injured reserve, and QB Drew Lock (shoulder).