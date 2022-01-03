Jets Claim T Greg Senat 

Senat (6-6, 305) was most recently with the Colts after signing with Indianapolis' practice squad in October. The Queens, NY was a Ravens sixth-round pick out of Wagner in 2018 and spent two seasons in Baltimore. He's also had stints with the Chiefs (2019), Cowboys (2020) and the Browns (2020 and 2021). Senat spent this past training camp with Cleveland and was placed on injured reserve Aug. 31. He was waived off the injured reserve list on Sep. 9. He's played in 10 games, all with Dallas in '20 and took 3 offensive snaps in addition to 53 special teams snaps.