Jets Claim T Greg Senat 

Veteran OL Was Drafted By Ravens in 2018; Played 10 Games with Cowboys in 2020 

Jan 03, 2022 at 05:25 PM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

AP21237188850856-senat-thumb
David Dermer/Associated Press

The Jet have claimed T Greg Senat off waivers.

Senat (6-6, 305) was most recently with the Colts after signing with Indianapolis' practice squad in October. The Queens, NY was a Ravens sixth-round pick out of Wagner in 2018 and spent two seasons in Baltimore. He's also had stints with the Chiefs (2019), Cowboys (2020) and the Browns (2020 and 2021). Senat spent this past training camp with Cleveland and was placed on injured reserve Aug. 31. He was waived off the injured reserve list on Sep. 9. He's played in 10 games, all with Dallas in '20 and took 3 offensive snaps in addition to 53 special teams snaps.

