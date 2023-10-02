Jets-Chiefs Game Recap | Green & White Can't Complete Comeback, Drop 23-20 Decision

The Jets were almost knocked out in the first round by the Chiefs, but they got off the ropes and fought for 60 minutes before ultimately dropping a 23-20 decision on Sunday night at MetLife Stadium.

After falling behind the defending Super Bowl champion by 17-0 in a first quarter, the Jets staged a furious rally, but KC QB Patrick Mahomes, who was largely contained through the air, put the game on ice with 9-yard scramble in the final seconds. With the 3-point defeat to the 3-1 Chiefs, the Jets fell to 1-3 ahead of next week's game at Denver.

The Jets defense held Mahomes to 18 completions and intercepted him twice while Zach Wilson hit 28-of-39 passes for 245 yards and 2 TDs. But Wilson's fumble with 7:45 remaining was the final time the offense was on the field as Mahomes, benefitting from a questionable third-down holding call on Sauce Gardner, did some damage with his feet, including a 25-yard run on a third-and-23.