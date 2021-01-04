Jets Chairman and CEO Christopher Johnson Informs Adam Gase He Will Not Return in 2021

Read a Statement from Chairman and CEO Christopher Johnson

Jan 03, 2021 at 09:05 PM
2020-Cuts-2-E_SR521446

STATEMENT FROM JETS CHAIRMAN AND CEO CHRISTOPHER JOHNSON

"This evening, I informed Adam Gase he will no longer serve as the Head Coach of the Jets. During his time here, I had the pleasure to get to know Adam and his wonderful family and wish them nothing but the best moving forward.  While my sincere intentions are to have stability in our organization – especially in our leadership positions – it is clear the best decision for the Jets is to move in a different direction. We knew there was a lot of work that needed to be done when Adam joined us in 2019. Our strong finish last year was encouraging, but unfortunately, we did not sustain that positive momentum or see the progress we all expected this season. 

To our fans, it is obvious we have not been good enough. We are committed to building a strong organization, on and off the field, and will continue to provide the necessary resources to field a team that you can be proud of."

