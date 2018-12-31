Jets CEO Christopher Johnson: 'If You Make It Here, You're a Freaking Legend'

The organizational structure won't change as both Maccagnan and the new coach will report to Johnson. Maccagnan made a bold move last March in order to get in position to select a talented young passer in April. And Sam Darnold, the No. 3 overall selection, displayed plenty of promise his rookie season. He threw for 2,865 yards in 13 games, connecting on 57.7% of his passes with 17 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

"I've worked with Mike now for a while. We've developed what I think is a good plan. It's a plan we're in sync on and it really came together with Sam," Johnson said. "Now, we're going to build with Sam, build around Sam and with some great players we have on this team already. I think it's a good plan and I'm looking forward to working with Mike to take us to the next level including this coach hire."

As far as candidates for the position, Johnson didn't want to tip his hand.

"I'm going leave out who we're interested in or talking to," he said. "This is a very competitive business, there are a lot of people searching for head coaches right now, and it doesn't seem like a wise idea for me to say who we're interested in or pursuing."

Johnson did say the franchise won't pursue a coach who wants to have total control of personnel. But other than that, he is keeping an open mind for a team that believes has a big piece already in place.

"Somebody who has developed a young quarterback would be a plus, but that's not the whole story," he said. "This is about finding someone who can develop a young team. We have some great, young talent on this team and it's more than just developing a quarterback. But somebody who's developed a young quarterback would be a plus."

Pointing the finger at himself, Johnson took responsibility for the Green & White's recent failures and repeated his goal for the organization.