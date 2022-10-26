Jets Center Connor McGovern Is in the Eye of the Hurricane on O-Line

About the only constants so far this season on the offensive line have been McGovern, left guard Laken Tomlinson, who signed in free agency, and second-year man Alijah Vera-Tucker. But now, the versatile AVT, who was called on to play three positions, is out for the season after tearing a triceps in last Sunday's victory at Denver. Enter Cedric Ogbuehi, a former first-round pick of the Bengals who was signed from Houston's practice squad in September.

"He's a freak athlete, a first-round pick," McGovern said. "He's got length. speed and size. He came in and handled it and played good enough to win and a little better than that."

He added: "We were without some of our biggest playmakers, but the offensive line was able to help pull out the win. It's tough to have guys [rookie RB Breece Hall and AVT] go down. You hate to see it, but it kind of shows how the whole team bought in to a common goal. Whomever is out there is willing to do what it takes to win and fight for a common goal."

While last season the Jets were one of the youngest teams in the league, the scales have evened out a bit this season with an influx of talented free agents, which includes Tomlinson, S Jordan Whitehead, CB D.J. Reed, DL Solomon Thomas and Jacob Martin, and TEs C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin. McGovern said that the late signing of Brown has been a revelation.

"I remember the day after he came into the training room," McGovern said. "He told me that he'd gotten three or four opinions and all the doctors wanted him to have surgery [on a shoulder]. It would have been season-ending, but he kept saying no surgery. Then I see him on the field. I don't think people realize that if nine of 10 doctors say surgery, you have the surgery. For him to be willing to sacrifice is huge, it's a testament to what guys are willing to do to get the team rolling. To see a guy sacrifice like that, it's easy to get behind."

With second-year QB Zach Wilson back taking snaps from McGovern, the Jets have won four straight games since Wilson returned after having knee surgery in the preseason. The Jets have not turned over the ball, either via interception or fumble, during that streak, and have won four games on the road in difficult venues (Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Green Bay and Denver). Even as the Jets contend in the AFC East, in some quarters the view is that the passing game has yet to take off.

"There's a lot of different ways to win a football game," McGovern said. "Zach has been phenomenal doing what it takes to win. He hasn't had to throw for 300 yards for us to win. When people start looking at stats they're digging for ways to kind of split the locker room. The only thing that matters, the one goal we have is to win. And one thing about Zach is that he doesn't worry about stats. The only stat Zach cares about is winning. He knows the other stuff will come. Our formula right now is to wear people down and in the fourth quarter score more than the other team."

To this point in the season, the Jets have outscored the opposition by 74-20, and put up 6 points on a pair of Greg Zuerlein field goals in the fourth quarter at Denver, while holding the Broncos scoreless in the second half.

For all the success so far, with three-straight games against AFC East opponents (two vs. New England, one against division-leading Buffalo), McGovern, his teammates and the coaching staff know the Green & White's strong running game will be challenged in the absence of Hall (ACL tear) and Vera-Tucker (torn triceps). Earlier this week Douglas acquired RB James Robinson from Jacksonville. But as he gets acclimated second-year RB Michael Carter will be thrust back into a starting role.

"He's a freak, too, an amazing player," McGovern said. "Obviously this year Breece got the spotlight over M.C. Now it's M.C.'s time to take that back. He does really well in the spotlight. Also, Ty Johnson I think is a phenomenal running back with speed out of the backfield and in the passing game. We've got a good running backs room and M.C. is the real deal as well."

The culture has been transformed. The Jets are winning football games and with 10 left in the regular-season they have a better than 70% of making the playoffs, according to statistics from the NFL.

"This is something that means a lot to me," McGovern said. "I got to be a part of it in high school, I got to do it in college [at Missouri]. We had some rough seasons, then bumped it up. But to do it here, in New York, the biggest city with one of the best fanbases, to bring it back will be huge. It's fun to have people behind you, they've been incredibly supportive and to be in this market and have the team start winning is special. It has been a lot of fun."