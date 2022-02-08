Jets CBs Look Ahead: Young Group 'Got Better Every Single Day'

Bryce Hall, Brandin Echols, Michael Carter II & Co. Put a Year of Experience Under Their Belts

Feb 08, 2022 at 08:00 AM
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

Table inside Article
Jets Player GP-GS-DNP-IA DSnaps-STSnaps
Bryce Hall 17-17-0-0 1169-47
Michael Carter II 15-7-0-1 776-126
Brandin Echols 14-14-0-0 760-76
Javelin Guidry 17-3-0-0 486-134
Jason Pinnock (CB/S) 12-2-1-3 201-104
Isaiah Dunn 12-1-0-5 114-80
Justin Hardee 16-0-0-0 1-368
Rachad Wildgoose 5-0-0-3 1-29
Lamar Jackson 1-0-0-0 0-5

Finished on Practice Squad: Jackson
Finished on PS/Reserve/COVID: Ken Webster
No Longer With Team: Jackson, Webster

Potential Free Agents in 2022
Exclusive Rights: Guidry

'22: Youth Will Be Served
The Jets' corners didn't rack up gaudy stats, but they competed, deflected, tackled and showed that their youth, combined with their natural progression from year one to year two, could turn them into a formidable group. Consider the five players who got starts on the corner or in the slot. Bryce Hall, the "graybeard" of the group, turns 25 years old in May. Brandin Echols, the RCB starter opposite Hall, reaches 25 during the season. At nickel, Michael Carter II will be a mere 23 next month and Javelin Guidry celebrates his 24th birthday during training camp. Isaiah Dunn turned 23 last month. All five are beginning either their second or third pro seasons.

As HC Robert Saleh assessed before the season finale at Buffalo: "Do they have things they've got to improve on? For sure, but I love the way they've gotten better every single day. From OTAs, from the first drills, where it was like, man, this guy's got a long way to go, to now, they've gotten better all the way across the board and I'm excited to see the development moving forward."

'21: Promising Numbers from Hall and Echols
The Jets corners had some big plays and big days during the recently completed season. Hall led the defense with 16 pass defenses, the most by a Jets DB in a season in eight seasons. But Hall is still looking for his second pro interception, and his first since picking off then-Ram Jared Goff in 2020. Echols was tied for the INT lead with S Ashtyn Davis at two, and Echols did something no Jets rookie DB has done since the Eighties — return an interception for a touchdown, against Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins at Miami. Include Carter in the mix and the three main CB starters all had at least 60 tackles on the season, a number we dove into Inside the Numbers last weekend.

There's still work to be done, since the Jets came in at 30th in the NFL in net passing yards allowed/game and 29th in net passing yards allowed/play. But that should improve with edge Carl Lawson's return to the passing-yards equation. And the Jets corners did respond to Saleh's and DC Jeff Ulbrich's mantra of reducing "explosives," giving up 3.0 completions of 25-plus yards in the first nine games to 2.0 of 25-plus over the last eight.

CB Trivia
Hall was the only Jet on either side of the ball to start all 17 games this past season, and so he is the only player in franchise history to start 17 games in a regular season. He also logged 1,169 defensive snaps, not only the most on the Jets this past season but also third-most in the NFL in 2021 and the most by any Jets defender since play counts became readily available in 2012.

