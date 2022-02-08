Jets CBs Look Ahead: Young Group 'Got Better Every Single Day'

'21: Promising Numbers from Hall and Echols

The Jets corners had some big plays and big days during the recently completed season. Hall led the defense with 16 pass defenses, the most by a Jets DB in a season in eight seasons. But Hall is still looking for his second pro interception, and his first since picking off then-Ram Jared Goff in 2020. Echols was tied for the INT lead with S Ashtyn Davis at two, and Echols did something no Jets rookie DB has done since the Eighties — return an interception for a touchdown, against Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins at Miami. Include Carter in the mix and the three main CB starters all had at least 60 tackles on the season, a number we dove into Inside the Numbers last weekend.

There's still work to be done, since the Jets came in at 30th in the NFL in net passing yards allowed/game and 29th in net passing yards allowed/play. But that should improve with edge Carl Lawson's return to the passing-yards equation. And the Jets corners did respond to Saleh's and DC Jeff Ulbrich's mantra of reducing "explosives," giving up 3.0 completions of 25-plus yards in the first nine games to 2.0 of 25-plus over the last eight.