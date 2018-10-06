Jets CB Trumaine Johnson Ruled Out for Sunday vs. Broncos 

Oct 06, 2018 at 03:10 PM
Ethan Greenberg

friday-broncos-notebook-E_1D2_1114

One day after injuring his quad during Thursday's practice, cornerback Trumaine Johnson was ruled out of the Jets' Week 5 meeting with the Denver Broncos. Head coach Todd Bowles declined to give a timetable on Johnson's injury, saying the team would monitor the cornerback's status following the weekend.

"Anytime you lose a starter, it's a big deal," Bowles said. "But we have guys who have played the last couple of years that we like in [Darryl] Roberts, in Buster [Skrine] and [Parry] Nickerson as well as [Juston] Burris and we'll go from there. Next guy up."

After signing a lucrative deal with the Jets in the offseason, Johnson has recorded 13 tackles, two pass defenses, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He was beat by Jaguars wideout Donte Moncrief for a 67-yard touchdown last Sunday, but his fumble return also set up the Jets for their only touchdown in a 31-12 loss.

Bowles ruled out the possibility of activating Rashard Robinson. The Green & White will decide following the weekend whether or not to place the third-year pro, who was suspended the first four games of the season, back on the roster.

"We have until Monday to make a decision, so we'll make it sometime that game," Bowles said.

Wide receiver Charone Peake (hamstring) and tight end Neal Sterling (concussion) were also ruled out. Safety Marcus Maye (foot) was limited in practice this week and is listed as questionable.

Rodgers Dealing with Illness
Late in his news conference, a clearly shaken Bowles said defensive coordinator Kacy Rodgers is dealing with a serious health matter and he might not be with the team Sunday.

"He is ill of a nature we can't discuss right now," he told reporters. "We'll see going forward where he is and go from there. He won't be here today and he was not at practice."

In his fourth season as the team's defensive coordinator, Rodgers worked alongside Bowles as defensive assistants in Dallas (2005-07) and Miami (2008-2011) before joining him here in New York in 2015.

"He's a tough guy," Bowles said. "It's a serious thing."

Communication leads to Domination
Jets safety Jamal Adams has turned the page.

"We want to be a dominant defense each and every week," Adams said after the Jets yielded 503 yards to the Jaguars in Week 4. "We didn't come out and play our best game last week. Credit to those guys, but we're moving on to the Broncos and we're looking forward to the matchup."

The second-year safety, who ranks third on the Green & White with 31 tackles, said the defense needs to improve its communication and get on the same page. The unit should welcome a return home to MetLife Stadium as opposing quarterbacks completed just 55% of their passes and converted only 32% on third downs at the Jets in 2017.

"Looking forward to it," Adams said of the team's three-game homestand. "I'm definitely looking forward to the fans, supporting us through thick and thin and hopefully have the stadium rocking."

More Than the Bookends
When looking at the Broncos' talented front seven, Von Miller leads the pack along with rookie Bradley Chubb and Shane Ray. However, Jets center Spencer Long touted the play of Domata Peko and Derek Wolfe, an interior due who have been instrumental on Denver's No. 8 overall rush defense.

"I've played against Peko before," Long said. "He's played for a long time, he's a wily vet. And they have Wolfe. Both very solid interior players. We have another really good front coming up this week. We played a good one last week, we just have to take care of ourselves. That's the main thing."

