Jets CB Trumaine Johnson Ruled Out for Sunday vs. Broncos 

One day after injuring his quad during Thursday's practice, cornerback Trumaine Johnson was ruled out of the Jets' Week 5 meeting with the Denver Broncos. Head coach Todd Bowles declined to give a timetable on Johnson's injury, saying the team would monitor the cornerback's status following the weekend.

"Anytime you lose a starter, it's a big deal," Bowles said. "But we have guys who have played the last couple of years that we like in [Darryl] Roberts, in Buster [Skrine] and [Parry] Nickerson as well as [Juston] Burris and we'll go from there. Next guy up."

After signing a lucrative deal with the Jets in the offseason, Johnson has recorded 13 tackles, two pass defenses, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He was beat by Jaguars wideout Donte Moncrief for a 67-yard touchdown last Sunday, but his fumble return also set up the Jets for their only touchdown in a 31-12 loss.

Bowles ruled out the possibility of activating Rashard Robinson. The Green & White will decide following the weekend whether or not to place the third-year pro, who was suspended the first four games of the season, back on the roster.

"We have until Monday to make a decision, so we'll make it sometime that game," Bowles said.