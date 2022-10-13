Jets CB Sauce Gardner Named NFL's Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week

Jets CB Sauce Gardner was named the NFL's Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week for Week 5 after helping lift the Jets to a 40-17 victory against Miami at MetLife Stadium last week.

On Miami's first offensive snap, Gardner (6-3, 190) set the tone blitzing off the edge and hitting QB Teddy Bridgewater in the end zone. The rush forced Bridgewater to throw the ball away short of the line of scrimmage, resulting in an intentional grounding penalty and a safety.

"It did what we all knew it was going to do," HC Robert Saleh said about the call. "I'm not saying we knew we would get a safety. We got an explosive play out of it. You don't want to live that dangerously all the time, but we felt we could get an explosive play and it worked out."

Bridgewater did not return after the hit and Gardner later registered his first NFL career interception in the second quarter off Bridgewater's replacement, QB Skylar Thompson.